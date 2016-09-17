Numbers low for girls hockey

Although participation numbers are healthy for most sports at Morris Area High School, Activities Director Mark Ekren said numbers aren't good for girls hockey.

Ekren told the Morris Area School Board recently that "It's 50-50 if the numbers are there to have girls hockey."

Morris Area pairs with Benson High School in girls hockey. Ekren said he and the Benson AD are tracking interest in the sport.

"We're still looking for a head coach," Ekren said.

The high school considered dropping girls hockey about three years ago. Ekren said at that time, high schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls and Willmar were not interested in pairing with Morris.

He anticipates a similar answer this year.

"Hopefully we get enough numbers," Ekren said.

If the high school drops girls hockey the school would have nine each of high school boys and girls sports.

Ekren said the participation numbers for high school swimming are good as well as cross country. Tennis has an increase in participants, he said.

"The numbers are very solid across the board in athletics," he said.

The junior high football program has 60 participants in seventh and eighth grade, Ekren said.