Roundup: MACCRAY wins Wabasso tournament

WABASSO — The MACCRAY volleyball team won four of five matches to claim the Wabasso Invitational championship on Saturday.

The Wolverines, 12-1-1, tied BOLD in a two-set match to open the tournament, then defeated Martin County West, Redwood Valley, Southwest Minnesota Christian and the host school in the title match.

Ellie Thein led MACCRAY with 36 kills and she also had five ace serves and a team-high 30 digs.

Piper Asche had 26 kills and two blocks, and Carly Orwick finished with 21 kills, five service aces and 21 digs.

Sydney Schwitters had 101 set assists, served seven aces and also had seven ace blocks.

Danni Burns had 17 kills and six ace serves and Meghan Listerud served nine aces and had 21 digs.

The Wolverines play a Camden Conference match against Yellow Medicine East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clara City.

Wabasso Invite

MACCRAY: tied BOLD 25-17 15-25; def. Martin County West 25-16 25-7; def. Redwood Valley 25-7 25-18; def. Southwest Minnesota Christian 25-23 25-19; def. Wabasso 27-25 25-17

Central Minnesota Christian: def. Martin County West 25-18 20-25 15-13; lost to Wabasso 25-21 29-27; lost to Southwest Christian 28-26 22-25; lost to St. Clair 19-25 24-26; lost to St. Clair 25-19 15-25

How Area Teams Fared

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 7, Ellie Thein 5, Danni Burns 6, Ellie Hultgren 1, Meghan Listerud 9, Carly Orwick 5 ... Set assists: Schwitters 101 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 16, Thein 36, Burns 17, Orwick 21, Olivia Ruiter 14, Piper Asche 26 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 2, Asche 2, Ruiter 2, Schwitters 7, Thein 1 ... Digs (15 or more): Schwitters 19, Thein 30, Burns 22, Hultgren 19, Orwick 21, Listerud 21

CMCS

Serving (aces): Ellie Greenwaldt 1, Kalley Schwitters 2, Kayla Ulferts 1, Kenna Ulferts 1, Tori Orred 5, Hannah Nelson 6, Bailey Scott 3 ... Set assists: Greenwaldt 67, Kayla Ulferts 2 ... Hitting (kills): Greenwaldt 5, Schwitters 34, Kayla Ulferts 3, Kendra Brouwer 6, Tori Orred 6, Hannah Nelson 2, Kate Brown 19 ... Blocking (aces): Schwitters 2, Orred 1, Brown 5 ... Digs (5 or more): Greenwaldt 27, 27, Schwitters 30, Kayla Ulferts 15, Kenna Ulferts 18, Orred 7, Nelson 40, Brown 5, Scott 5

Jackson County Central Invite

DATELINE — The Montevideo volleyball team split four matches at the Jackson County Central Invitational on Saturday.

The Thunder Hawks defeated Litchfield and Worthington but lost to the host school and Mankato West.

Abby Olson had 23 kills and served six aces and Molly Reeves had 20 kills and three ace blocks.

Ashley McKee had 15 kills and five ace blocks and Jessica Tastad had 11 kills and five blocks.

The Thunder Hawks play next at Benson on Tuesday.

Team scores

Montevideo: lost to Jackson County Central 20-25 25-22 12-15; def. Litchfield 25-23 14-25 15-11; def. Worthington 25-21 18-25 15-10; lost to Mankato East 19-25 22-25

How Area Teams Fared

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Sydney Bednar 7, Abby Olson 6, Molly Reves 1, Breanna Welling 5, Sarah Sulflow 1, Ashley McKee 3 ... Set assists: Kamren Saue 29, Sulflow 28 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 23, Reeves 20, Kami Ochsendorf 5, Jessica Tastad 11, McKee 15, Kaylee Glomstad 4 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 1, Reeves 3, Ochsendorf 1, Tastad 5, McKee 5, Glomstad 6 ... Digs (15 or more): Bednar 18, Olson 21, Welling 24

Minnewaska Invite

New London-Spicer proved to be the marquee talent from the area at the Minnewaska tournament this weekend as they took second place in the eight-team event.

The Wildcats were led by Brooke Beuning who led her team with five aces and 92 set assists over the course of the four games. Her team won all but the final match which they lost in straight sets to Perham.

Minnewaska went 2-2, eventually earning a fourth place finish at their home tournament after losing to Brandon-Evansville in the third place matchup.

Benson kept it close, narrowly losing to the Wildcats and Brandon-Evansville due to point differential. They also lost the fifth place match with Ortonville in a three set loss.

Team scores

New London-Spicer: def. Long Prairie/Gray Eagle 25-9 23-25; def. Brandon-Evansville 25-21 25-16; def. Benson 25-16 22-25; lost to Perham 25-19 25-19;

Benson: def. Long Prairie/Gray Eagle 22-25 25-21; lost to Brandon-Evansville 17-25 25-18; lost to Ortonville 12-25 25-17 15-10

Minnewaska: def. Ortonville 25-18 20-25; def. West Lutheran 25-20 25-17; lost to Perham 13-25 11-25; lost to Brandon-Evansville 26-28 13-25

How Area Teams Fared

Benson

Serving (aces): Nicole Berens 3, Megan Amundson 7, Sophie Ascheman 5, Courtney McNeill 2, Kaitlyn Knutson 2, Amanda Nissen 2 ... Set assists: xxxx ... Hitting (kills): Amundson 12, Danille Himley 2, Ascheman 11, Anna Gosson 2, Nissen 18, Presley Gonnerman 10, Victoria Pagel 7, Dana Rud 1 ... Blocking (aces): Ascheman 3, Gonnerman 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Berens 28, Amundson 21, Ascheman 12, McNeill 11, Nissen 15

New London-Spicer

Serving (aces): Anika Olson 1, Brennah Bergh 4, Brooke Beuning 5, Erin Tebben 5, Hunter Paffrath 5, Kabrie Weber 2 ... Set assists: Olson 1, Beuning 92, Tebben 1, Paffrath 1, Jordan King 1, Weber 3 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 19, Ashton Engelke 1, Bergh 28, Beuning 4, Tebben 20, King 1, Weber 26 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 1, Bergh 5, Beuning 4, Tebben 5, King 6, Weber 8 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 26, Bergh 23, Beuning 27, Tebben 31, Paffrath 11, Weber 27

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Sierra Lindemann 1, Abby Ver Steeg 7, Madisen Hall 12, Taylor Amundson 2, Carley Stewart 5, Emma Thorfinnson 1 ... Set assists: Kelsey Johnson 15, Taylor Amundson 37 ... Hitting (kills): Ver Steeg 18, Makenzia Zemke 2, Hall 6, Amundson 2, Ellie Danielson 11, Stewart 16, Thorfinnson 5 ... Blocking (aces): Danielson 6 ... Digs (5 or more): n/a

College Volleyball

WILLMAR—Ridgewater volleyball showed a strong performance in day two of their home invite with a 3-0 victory over DuPage.

Ridgewater lost in straight sets to Jamestown in their Saturday afternoon match.

The Warriors overwhelmed DuPage in the first set and held on to two very close sets to win in three.

Baylie Kubesh helped her team with 29 set assists and a team-high four ace serves.

Jamie Goblirsch led her team defensively with 19 digs.

Ridgewater 3, DuPage 0

DuPage............................ 15 23 23

Ridgewater.............................. 25 25 25

DuPage

Serving (aces): Jessica Mathias 1, Kelly Conley 1, Makena Sweeton 2 ... Set assists: Katie Harvey 2, Conley 16 ... Hitting (kills): Lindsey Barnes 3, Mathias 7, Melane Miller 1, Halley Pardy 4, Sweeton 6 ... Blocking (aces): Miller 1, Sweeton 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Mathias 13, Conley 8, Pardy 8

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 4, Hailey Leiding 1, Jamie Goblirsch 1, Catelyn Haug 1, Ashley Vealetzek 2 ... Set assists: Kubesh 29, Leiding 1 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 5, Leiding 5, Haug 1, Ashley Froelich 7, Kiana Johnson 6, Vealetzek 8, Kallee Anderson 2 ... Blocking (aces): Anderson 3 ... Digs: Kubesh 8, Goblirsch 19, Haug 7, Sadie Pingel 10

Jamestown 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater showed fight but couldn't earn a set victory against the University of Jamestown's junior varsity team.

The Warriors struggled in the second set but posted 22 points in the first and third. Ashley Froelich and Ashley Vealetzek each led the team with seven kills while Goblirsch earned another 19 digs.

Jamestown............................ 25 25 25

Ridgewater.............................. 22 10 22

Jamestown

Stats not provided

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 1, Catelyn Haug 1, Sadie Pingel 1, Lexie Skoglund 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 24, Kiana Johnson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 2, Hailey Leiding 7, Ashley Froelich 4, Johnson 5, Ashley Vealetzek 7, Kallee Anderson 3 ... Blocking (aces): Anderson 1 ... Digs: Kubesh 5, Goblirsch 19, Haug 10

Swimming & Diving

MINNEAPOLIS — Willmar's diving team highlighted the Cardinals' appearance at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Erica Schramm was the top finisher of the day for Willmar as she finished in second with a 193.30 score in the only diving event. Her teammates Maddie Stoeberl and Olivia Welsh also had strong showings, finishing in sixth and seventh place respectively.

As a team, Willmar took 10th out of 13 teams. Chanhassen walked away the victors in part due to four event wins.

Maroon and Gold Invite

Team scoring

(1) Chanhassen 323 (2) Lakeville North 285 (3) Andover 265 (4) St. Louis Park 256 (5) Lakeville South 249 (6) Delano 237 (7) Big Lake 162 (9) Rochester Century 121 (10) Willmar 113 (11) Duluth East 94 (12) Alexandria 48 (13) Fergus Falls 24

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Chanhassen (Rowan Hodgins, Chloe Zeller, Maria Currie, Emma Zeller) 1:53.57 (12) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 2:02.61

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Maria Currie, Chan, 1:57.87 (10) Anna Backes, Will, 2:06.54

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Andrea Fischer, And, 2:13.35 (14) Hannah Arnold, Will, 2:28.88

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Ryenne Hathaway, Lakeview South, 24.07 (16) Moira Revier, Will, 26.88

DIVING — (1) Alex Zeiss, Buf, 242.85 (2) Erica Schramm, Will, 193.30 (6) Maddie Stoeberl, Will, 161.25 (7) Olivia Welsh, Will, 155.20

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Winter Craig, Lakeview South, 1:00.02

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Ryenne Hathaway, Lakeview South, 53.74

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Maria Currie, Chan, 5:13.20

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Lakeview South (Ryenne Hathaway, Josphine Sommers, Winter Craig, Peyton Wright) 1:41.32 (8) Willmar (Amanda Mathiasen, Anna Backes, Abby McCormack, Hannah Arnold) 1:47.91

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Ashley Van Dyne, Lakeview North, 1:03.66 (10) Moira Revier, Will, 1:05.86

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Andrea Fischer, And, 1:07.12 (14) Hannah Arnold, Wil, 1:16.78

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Chanhassen (Maria Currie, Sophie Macy, Justine Stellmaker, Rowan Hodgins) 3:42.83 (9) Willmar (Abby McCormack, Anna Backes, Moira Revier, Amanda Mathiasen) 4:00.39

Prep Tennis

LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield tennis team won two of three matches at its own quadrangular tournament on Saturday.

The Dragons shut out Melrose and downed Minneaplis Washburn 6-1. Foley edged Litchfield 4-3.

Shanna Kinny won all three of her matches at No. 2 singles and Laney Huhner was 2-0 at No. 3 singles.

Huhner teamed up with Vaida Behnke to get a win at No. 1 doubles, and Behnke and regular partner Avery Stilwell won two other No. 1 doubles matches.

Litchfield Quad

Team scores

Litchfield 7, Melrose 0

Foley 4, Litchfield 3

Litchfield 6, Minneapolis Washburn 1

How Litchfield fared

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson 2-1 (2) Shanna Kinny 3-0 (3) Laney Huhner 2-0, Avery Stilwell 0-1 (4) Taylar Smith 2-1

Doubles

(1) Vaida Behnke and Stilwell 2-0, Behnke and Huhner 1-0 (2) Alyssa Ross and Neriah Lara 2-1 (3) Maddie Benson and Morgan Randt 1-1 Bella Francisco and Maddie Grates 1-0

Marshall Tournament

Montevideo 6, Marshall 1

Montevideo won two matches at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday in Marshall.

The Thunder Hawks also defeated Morris/Chokio-Alberta 5-2 in their other match.

Singles

(1) Kendra Wanke, Mon, def. Crista Schultze 6-1 6-4 (2) Kori Douglas, Mon, def. Rebekah Bergjord 6-2 6-0 (3) Tori St. Aubin, Mar, def. Alyssa Eickhoff 6-0 6-1 (4) Elizabeth Padula, Mon, def. Mackenzie Schultz 7-5 7-6 (10-1)

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay/Rachel West, Mon, def. Chisom Nwakuma/Kelsey Bierboom 6-1 6-0 (2) Erica Loose/Andrea Loose, Mon, def. Kaylee Hoflock/Katie Ewing 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 (3) Taylor Knutson/Susannah Wamstead, Mon, def. Rachel VanKeulen/Ann Schwarz 6-2 6-1

Montevideo 5, Morris/CA 2

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon, MCA, def. Wanke 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 (2) Douglas, Mon, def. Brittany Randt 6-2 6-2 (3) Lea Asmus, MCA, def. Wamstead 6-0 6-1 (4) Morgan Ramos, Mon, def. Ryanne Long 6-1 6-2

Doubles

(1) VanRavenswaay/West, Mon, def. Kaitlyn Asmus/Annie Brandt 6-0 6-0 (2) E. Loose/A. Loose, Mon, def. Lilly Swanson/Hannah Watzke 6-1 6-4 (3) Knutson/Eickhoff, Mon, def. Morgan Rohloff/Rachel Michaelson 7-5 6-1

Prep Football

Friday's Results

Sauk Centre 32, Montevideo 14

Montevideo scored first but Sauk Centre answered by scoring 26 straight points in a West Central Conference game Friday.

The Thunder Hawks' Isaac Douglas threw scoring passes to Riley Emery and Blaine Sederstrom.

Montevideo................. 6 0 0 8 — 14

Sauk Centre................. 7 6 13 6 — 32

M— Riley Emery 31 pass Isaac Douglas (pass failed)

S— Noah Lezer 8 run (Noah Fletcher kick)

S— Cole Deters 7 pass from Simon Weller (kick failed)

S— Cade Neubert 16 pass from Weller (pass failed)

S— Lezer 7 run (Fletcher kick)

M— Blaine Sederstrom 3 pass from Isaac Douglas (Douglas run)

SC— Lezer 2 run (conversion failed)

Montevideo

First downs: N/A... Rushing: 20-64 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-26-99-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: N/A

Rushing: Reece Kuhlman 14-46, Riley Emery 2-13... Passing: Isaac Douglas 10-26-99-2... Receiving: Blaine Sederstrom 3-31, Emery 5-29, Austin Sachariason 1-14, Kuhlman 1-27... Punting: N/A ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: none... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

Sauk Centre

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 44-180 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 14-21-188-0 ... Fumbles lost: None... Penalties: N/A

Rushing: Noah Lezer 32-138, Noah Fletcher 8-26, Simon Weller 3-18... Passing: Weller 14-21-188-0... Receiving: Kyle Froseth 8-93, Cade Neubert 2-46, Cole Deters 3-39, Brady Carlson 1-10... Punting: NA... Interceptions: Deters and Carlson 1... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/a

B-E 37, MACCRAY 18

Brandon-Evansville rumbled past the Wolverines in Maynard on Friday.

MACCRAY's Brady Madsen threw touchdowns passes of 17 yards and 27 yards to Jackson Grussing and Braden Hoekstra ran 65 yards for the Wolverines' other score.

Madsen hit 15 of 29 passes for 188 yards and Grussing caught 12 of them for 172 yards.

B-E.................0 16 14 7 — 37

MACCRAY.................0 6 0 12 — 18

Scoring plays not available

Brandon-Evansville

First downs: 17 ... Rushing: 64-392 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 0-3-0-0 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: NA

Individual stats not provided

MACCRAY

First downs: 12 ... Rushing: 27-149 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 15-29-188-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: NA

Rushing: Nic Pieper 3-3, Jackson Grussing 1-3, Braden Hoekstra 2-78, Brady Madsen 8-23, Ben Burner 12-43, Jakob Zuidema 1-(-1) ... Passing: Brady Madsen 15-29-188-2 ... Receiving: Grussing 12-172, Burner 1-7, Tyler Rothmeier 2-9 ... Punting: Madsen 2-50 ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Rothmeier 1, Brodie Woods 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Colton Ammermann 9-7, Pieper 6-6, Grussing 4-3, Kelby Jaenisch 16-3, Sam Hillbrands 5-2 ... QB sacks: NA

Browerville 30, BBE 6

Browerville took advantage of five BBE fumbles on Friday to coast to a 30-6 home win and keep the Jaguars winless on the season.

The Tiger defense was stifling, limiting BBE to only one score late in the fourth quarter.

The turnovers were the biggest problem. The Tigers used those to score a handful of touchdowns including the final score that was a 46-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The Jaguars will try to change their recent troubles with a Friday visit to Parkers Prairie.

BBE.................0 0 0 6 — 6

Browerville.................0 16 8 6 — 30

BR— Jordan Gorder 9 run (Gorder run)

BR— Gorder 1 run (Gorder run)

BR— Gorder 6 run (conversion successful)

BB— Ryan Illies 1 run (conversion failed)

BR— Fumble return 46 (conversion failed)

BBE

First downs: 13 ... Rushing: 54-171 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-8-43-1 ... Fumbles lost: 5 ... Penalties: 7-55

Rushing: Isaiah Gilbert 21-70, Adam Jaeger 6-39, Ryan Illies 9-27, Tyler Bents 3-16, Tait Lindner 1-8, Thaniel Cebulla 2-7, Evan Jones 8-4 ... Passing: Illies 4-8-43-1 ... Receiving: Jaeger 3-40, Parker Schwinghammer 1-3 ... Punting: Jacob Weller 3-75 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): Illies 7-9, Jaeger 7-9, Dalton Guzier 4-8, Ben Boie 2-8, Ryan Olmscheid 1-1, Bents 1-0, Schwinghammer 1-0, Jonah Voss 1-6, Seth Roering 1-3, Thomas Kollman 1-4, Trevor Kern 1-0, Cebulla 1-3, Dylan Kampsen 0-2, Weller 0-1, Joe Thompson 0-1, Tristand Nelson 0-2, Gilbert 0-1 ... QB sacks: Voss 1, Roering 1

Browerville

First downs: 11 ... Rushing: 40-132 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-10-32-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-30

Rushing: Jordan Gorder 25-131, Dalton Butler 6-16 ... Passing: Bryce Irsfeld 2-10-32-0 ... Receiving: Gorder 1-1, Butler 1-31 ... Punting: Brendan Emery 5-135 ... Interceptions: Irsfeld 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Ian Gould 1, Irsfeld 1, Butler 1, Luke Iten 1, Bradly Blommel 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Gould 6-5, Irsfeld 4-0, Gorder 3-2, Nate Petermeier 2-3 ... QB sacks: none