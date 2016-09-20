Cross Country: Van Eps second at Little Crow Invite

SPICER — Central Minnesota Christian School cross country runner Matthew Van Eps placed second in the boys race and Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Maddie Carrington was sixth in the girls race at the Little Crow Invitational on Monday at the Little Crow Country Club.

Van Eps finished in 16 minutes, 11.84 seconds, about 21 seconds behind winner Ryley Nelson of West Central Area.

Breckenridge/Wahpeton's Bailee Heitkamp won the girls race in 19:35.13. Carrington finished in 20:22.54.

West Central placed three runners in the top seven and won the boys race with 51 points. New London-Spicer's Tristan Thompson placed 15th to lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish with 113 points.

Benson/KMS' Josh Bailey was eighth in 17:11.20 and his teammate, Jonathan Tostenson, was 11th in 17:36.84.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Solomon Johnson was 13th in 17:41.23.

West Central also won the girls race with 38 points, and Albany was second with 57.

Paynesville's Macy Carlson placed 10th in 20:37.87 and Katelyn Spanier was 14th in 20:58.27 to lead the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish with 84 points.

NLS' Taylor Harrier was 15th in 21:03.81 and Maddie Bisek was 16th in 21:05.40 to lead the Wildcats to a fifth-place finish with 103 points.

Little Crow Invite

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) West Central 51 (2) New London-Spicer 113 (3) Albany 130 (4) Holdingford 131 (5) Benson/KMS 146 (6) Staples-Motley 153 (7) Breckenridge/Wahpeton 156 (8) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 198 (9) Ottertail Central 210 (10) Paynesville 221 (11) Litchfield 255 (12) BOLD/BLHS 288 (13) Central Minnesota Christian School 298

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ryley Nelson, WC, 15:50.34 (2) Matthew VanEps, CMCS, 16:11.84 (3) Jacob Bright, WC, 16:18.90 (4) Hans Frank-Holzner, Hillcrest, 16:42.72 (5) Hunter Gowin, B/W, 16:54.90

NLS — (15) Tristan Thompson 17:43.20 (19) Ty Bisek 17:52.49 (29) Max Maher 18:11.42 (30) Ander Arnold 18:12.07 (35) Benjamin Lange 19:19.97 (62) Tyson Prentice 19:12.09 (73) Carter Andreson 20:07.48

Benson/KMS — (8) Josh Bailey 17:11.20 (11) Jonathan Tostenson 17:36.85 (36) Brady Ascheman 18:22.24 (43) JayEven McGee 18:38.47 (60) Devin Bundy 19:09.24 (77) Jacob Stallings 20:28.54 (83) J.T. Driscoll 20:54.60

Morris/CA — (13) Solomon Johnson 17:41.23 (20) Noah Stewart 17:54.68 (34) Tate Nelson 18:18.17 (66) Tyler Reimers 19:26.28 (82) Christian Thielke 20:46.78 (86) Dylan DeToy 22:12.81 (87) Brock Anderson 22:13.01

Paynesville — (37) James Pritchett 18:22.65 (40) Preston Carlson 18:32.80 (47) Riley Zimmerman 18:41.40 (54) Duncan McNab 18:53.91 (58) Eric Johnson19:04.86 (59) Andrew Zwiefel 19:07.05 (64) Brody Strand 19:15.54

Litchfield — (27) Ben Ammermann 18:07.21 (51) Griffin Kinny 18:49.85 (55) Owen Boerema 18:57.70 (68) Cody Lendt 19:27.43 (71) Tyler Peterson 19:38.67 (75) Harley Bagel 20:26.62 (79) George Tepfer 20:29.08

BOLD/BLHS — (28) Nathan Frank 18:08.95 (33) Byron Frank 18:17.70 (74) Thomas Meyers 20:23.27 (84) Andrew Moorse 21:16.82 (91) Luke McDonnell 26:21.72 (92) John Remer 27 27.51.82

CMCS — (2) Van Eps; (50) Jesse Daugherty 18:45.03 (88) Levi Lundgren 23:20.74 (89) Jake Abrams 23:25.82 (90) Cameron Van Der Puy 23:33.22

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) West Central 38 (2) Albany 57 (3) Staples-Motley 81 (4) Paynesville 84 (5) New London-Spicer 103 (6) BOLD/BLHS 178 (7) Benson/KMS 199 (8) Litchfield 201

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Bailee Heitkamp, B/W, 19:35.13 (2) Kira Sweeney, S-M, 19:43.00 (3) Lexi Bright, WC, 20:00.22 (4) Kristine Kalthoff, Alb, 20:06.40 (5) Johanna Merten, Hold, 20:14.64

Paynesville — (10) Macy Carlson 20:37.87 (14) Katelyn Spanier 20:58.27 (26) Alyssa Meed 22:10.97 (34) Erica Gaebe 22:59.92 (36) Ellie Zimmermann 23:14.92 (37) Mari Shumaker 23:16.64 (41) Sophia Strand 23:58.24

Morris/CA — (6) Maddie Carrington 20:22.54 (17) Meredith Carrington 21:17.06 (25) Kaylie Raths 22:09.77 (30) Midori Soderberg 21:31.60

New London-Spicer — (15) Taylor Harrier 21:03.81 (16) Maddie Bisek 21:05.40 (29) Olivia Vincent 22:27.33 (32) Danielle Jamison 22:49.69 (49) Caroline Wehseler 24:57.31 (56) Melaney Madsen 25:59.82 (57) Stella Depuydt 26:10.77

BOLD/BLHS — (40) Maleia Ryberg 23:51.61 (44) Shania Senkyr 24:36.28 (45) Hanna Larson 24:39.53 (51) Molly Hildreth 25:13.63 (54) London Prokosh 25:28.46 (65) Autumn Montgomery 27:59.27

Benson/KMS — (23) Libby Peters 21:57.78 (50) Kaitlyn Berreau 25:03.32 (59) Ashley Tostenson 26:34.37 (61) Serenity Driscoll 26:45.40 (63) Amiah Akerson 27:38.70 (64) Tessa Grewe 27:44.62 (67) Hanne Tebben 29:41.41

Litchfield — (42) Ruby Radunz 24:05.92 (48) Savannah Joldersma 24:50.71 (52) Courtney Carlson 25:13.95 (58) Grace Walsh 26:14.38 (60) Ellery Jones 26:39.86 (66) Carli Christensen 28:34.10

CMCS — (11) Reegan Duininck 20:44.96 (12) Colette Duininck 20:49.85 (55) Grace Lindgren 25:33.90