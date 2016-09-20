Owls find first win of season over BL-H-S

Kaleb Koehl uses Tayler Zeltwanger as a block during this run against BL-H-S on Friday, Sept. 16 in Hancock. Koehl ran for 115 yards and threw for an additional 90-plus in Hancock's first victory of the season. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Hancock Owls found their first victory over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Friday, Sept. 16 in Hancock. The Owls scored in each quarter en route to a 28-6 victory.

Kaleb Koehl led the charge with three touchdowns, rushing for 115 yards and throwing for an additional 92.

Taylor Zeltwanger led the defense with seven tackles, three for loss, and a game high three sacks. Koehl added six tackles the defensive side of the ball as well. Cody Greiner and Tyler Reese also had sacks as BL-H-S could only muster 42 yards of total offensive in its second loss of the season.

The Owls improve to 1-2 and travel to Renville County West on Friday, Sept. 23 before hosting MACCRAY for the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Hancock 28

BL-H-S 6

BL-H-S 0 0 0 6 — 6

Hancock 6 8 8 6 — 28

H — Kaleb Koehl 14 run (conversion failed)

H — Safety

H — Zach Copa 5 run (conversion failed)

H — Koehl 2 run (Copa run)

H — Koehl 58 run (conversion failed)

BLHS — Dawson Best 15 pass from Brock Luthens (conversion failed)

BL-H-S

First downs: 6 ... Rushing: 28-18 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-10-24-1 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 9-73

Rushing: Zachary Reuber 8-40, Brock Luthens 8-35, Bradlee Wulkan 1-(-2), Nick Kutz 2-(-7), Dylan Maiers 8-(-57)... Passing: Maiers 2-9-9-1, Luthens 1-1-15-0... Receiving: Dawson Best 2-22, Nick Kutz 1-2 ... Punting: Kutz 2-41... Interceptions: Bergstrom 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Luthens 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Ash Peterson 7-9, Mitchell Krumrey 4-4, Luthens 4-3, Zachary Reuber 3-2, August Bergstrom 3-2, Jake Watkins 2-3, Dylan Edwards 2-5...QB sacks: none

Hancock

First downs: 17 ... Rushing: 43-214 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 10-21-106-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 9-100

Rushing: Kaleb Koehl 9-115, Zach Copa 21-84, Cody Greiner 2-8, Andrew Shaw 1-4... Passing: Koehl 8-19-92-1 ... Receiving: Shaw 5-60, Chandler Gramm 2-18, Tyler Reese 2-18, Greiner 1-10 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: Shaw 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 4-2, Tayler Zeltwanger 4-3, Greiner 2-2, Reese 2-3...QB sacks: Zeltwanger 3, Greiner 1, Reese 1