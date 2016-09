Owls second at hosted invite

Ana Chavira goes up for this unbalanced hit against Yellow Medicine East on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Hancock. Chavira and the Owls went 3-1 in their hosted tournament to take second place behind the undefeated Sting. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

A three-set win over Hancock proved to be the difference for Yellow Medicine East, which went 4-0 to win Saturday, Sept. 24’s Hancock Invitational.

The Sting topped the Owls 25-19, 13-25, 15-6. Hancock was second at 3-1 while Lac qui Parle Valley went 0-4.

In addition to beating Hancock, YME beat LQPV and West Central in straight sets and also earned a 25-17, 19-25, 15-12 win over Hendricks.

Ali Miller finished the day with 84 assists, while Mackenzie Dyrdahl had a team-high 14 kills and 46 digs.

Hancock defeated LQPV 25-21, 25-16 and Henricks 26-24, 25-15.

Hancock hosts West Central Area on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and travel to C-G-B on Thursday, Sept. 29.

YME 2, Hancock 1

Hancock…...19 25 6

YME……….25 13 15

Ace Serves: Sabrina Mattson 1, Ana Chavira 1… Kills: Kassandra Algarate 4, S. Mattson 5, Chavira 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 2, Haley Mattson 1… Set Assists: A. Mattson 7, H. Mattson 2, Algarate 1, S. Mattson 1… Blocks: Chavira 6, A.Mattson 5, Steiner 1, H. Mattson 1… Digs: Emma Nelson 10, S. Mattson 9, A. Mattson 7, H. Mattson 7, Algarate 6

Hancock 2, LQPV 0

Hancock…..25 25

LQPV……...21 16

Ace Serves: Ashlyn Mattson 1, Kassandra Algarate 1, Emma Nelson 1… Kills: Algarate 5, Sabrina Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 3… Set Assists: A. Mattson 9… Blocks: Ana Chavira 2, Steiner 1… Digs: Nelson 13, S. Mattson 7

Hancock 2, WCA 0

Hancock….25 25

WCA……..22 23

Ace Serves: Kassandra Algarate 2… Kills: Algarate 2, Sabrina Mattson 2, Ana Chavira 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1, Haley Mattson 1… Set Assists: A. Mattson 5, S. Mattson 1… Ace Blocks: Chavira 2, A.Mattson 5, Steiner 2, H. Mattson 2… Digs: Emma Nelson 19, S. Mattson 9, A. Mattson 6, Algarate 12

Hancock 2, Hendricks 0

Hancock……. 26 25

Hendricks…….24 15

Ace Blocks: Ana Chavira 3… Digs: Emma Nelson 15, Sabrina Mattson 8, Ashlyn Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 10