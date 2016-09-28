Owls fall to WCA

Kassandra Algarate throws down for a kill against West Central Area on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Hancock. Algarate had two kills, 17 digs, and an ace serve in the 3-1 loss to the Knights. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Hancock was competitive in all four sets, but managed just one win in a home match against the West Central Area Knights on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Knights won 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20 to improve to 5-5 on the year.

Emma Nelson made 23 digs, Ashlyn Mattson had seven assists and Tess Steiner and Sabrina Mattson had three kills to lead the Owls, who fell to 4-7 in the regular season. Including tournament play, the Owls are 7-6 and actually defeated WCA 2-0 in their hosted tournament on Saturday.

West Central 3, Hancock 1

WCA (5-5)............................ 25 25 17 25

Hancock (4-7)....................... 22 23 25 20

West Central

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Kassandra Algarate 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 7... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 3, Sabrina Mattson 3, Algarage 2, Ana Chavira 1, A. Mattson 1... Blocking (aces): Steiner 1, S. Mattson 1, Chavira 1... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 23, S. Mattson 19, Algarate 17, A. Mattson 17, Haley Mattson 1