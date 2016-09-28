Gators hold off Holdingford

Natalia Obregon-Ibanez swims the 50 freestyle exhibition race during a recent meet at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnewaska / Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta / Benson / Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators improved to 4-1 with a road win over Holdingford on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Gators won nine of 12 events en route to a 64-38 win.

The 200 medley relay of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Lacey Entzi, and Kate Folkman took first in 2:06.95. Entzi also won the 200 IM (2:28.52), 100 butterfly (1:07.69), and was anchor in the first place 400 freestyle relay team that also included Ali Femrite, Hannah Hoffmann, and Rachel Erickson.

Schoen took an individual first place in the 100 back with a time of 1:11.97. J. Hoffmann won in the 100 breaststroke, clocking a 1:19.68.

Folkman won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. She clocked times of 27.57 and 1:02.04, respectively.

H. Hoffmann won the 200 freestyle race with a time of 2:17.35.

The Gators traveled to Sauk Centre for their next meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27. See those results here. Now they host Montevideo Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Morris.

Morris/Minnewaska 64, Holdingford 38

200 MEDLEY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Lacey Entzi, Kate Folkman) 2:06.95… (3) M/M (Agnes Dieter, Morgan Steinke, Ali Femrite, Julia Kuehne)

200 FREE – (1) Hannah Hoffmann 2:17.35… (3) Rachel Erickson 2:21.37

200 IM – (1) Entzi 2:28.52… (3) J. Hoffmann 2:45.76

50 FREE – (1) Folkman 27.57… (4) Michele Stai 29.35

DIVING – (2) Anna Grove 141.85 (3) Sara Hoffman 121.8

100 FLY – (1) Entzi 1:07.69… (3) Femrite 1:12.06

100 FREE – (1) Folkman 1:02.04 (2) Rachel Erickson 1:02.93

500 FREE – (2) H. Hoffmann 6:14.04 (3) Mia Roen 7:03.14

200 FREE RELAY – (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Stai, Femrite, J. Hoffmann, Folkman) 1:54.21 (3) M/M (Steinke, Kuehne, H. Hoffmann, Erickson) 1:57.04

100 BACK – (1) Schoen 1:11.97 (2) Dieter 1:13.39

100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:19.68… (3) Steinke 1:23.8

400 FREE – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Erickson, Entzi) 4:14.10… (3) M/M (Schoen, Kuehne, Shannon Dougherty, Stai) 4:34.13