Mainstreeters sweep over Gators

Ali Femrite cruises down the lane during the 100 butterfly event in a recent meet. Femrite took third in the 100 butterfly at Sauk Centre Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Morris / Minnewaska / Chokio-Alberta / Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley / Benson girls swimming and diving team fell to Sauk Centre on the road Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Gators won just three events to fall 107-73 to the Mainstreeters.

Lacey Entzi won the 100 butterfly, clocking a 1:06.8. She was also a part of the 400 freestyle relay team that took first. The relay team of Entzi, Rachel Erickson, Hannah Hoffmann, and Kate Folkman clocked a 4:05.51.

Julia Hoffmann also took first in the 100 breaststroke. She finished in 1:20.31.

The Gators host Montevideo next Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Morris at 6 p.m.

Sauk Centre 107, Morris/Minnewaska 73

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Ali Femrite, Kate Folkman) 2:04.84… (4) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Erin Edmunds, Julia Kuehne) 2:14.56… (6) M/M (Agnes Dieter, Liz Murken, Meghan Cerney, Leah Thorstad) 2:28.29

200 FREE – (2) Entzi 2:12.64 (3) Hannah Hoffmann 2:18.65 (4) Rachel Erickson 2:20.59

200 IM – (4) J. Hoffmann 2:43 (5) Ali Femrite 2:43.15 (6) Dieter 2:49.31

50 FREE – (3) Folkman 27.96… (5) Michele Stai 28.92 (6) Kuehne 29.13

DIVING – (4) Anna Grove 113.3

100 FLY – (1) Entzi 1:06.8… (3) Femrite 1:11.89… (6) Edmunds 1:16.3

100 FREE – (4) Folkman 1:02.01 (5) Erickson 1:03.14 (6) Stai 1:05.29

500 FREE – (3) H. Hoffmann 6:18.32… (5) Chloe Anderson 6:58.36 (6) Miah Roen 7:03.6

200 FREE RELAY – (2) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, Erickson, J. Hoffmann, Stai) 1:55.05… (4) M/M (Steinke, Shannon Dougherty, Kuehne, H. Hoffmann) 2:01.04 (5) M/M (Katie Ohren, Leah Thorstad, Julia Ladner, Liz Langan) 2:19.48

100 BACK – (2) Schoen 1:11.91… (4) Dieter 1:15.09… (6) Audrey Dorweiler 1:18.18

100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:20.31 (2) Steinke 1:22.57 (3) Murken 1:27.09

400 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Entzi, Erickson, H. Hoffmann, Folkman) 4:05.51 (2) M/M (Schoen, Edmunds, Dougherty, Stai) 4:34.22 (3) M/M (Cerney, Roen, Anderson, Dieter) 4:50.36