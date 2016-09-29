WCT Sports Show: Wildcats crush St. Cloud Cathedral
To start week five, Clay and Jake talk about New London-Spicer and Willmar football from the previous Friday.
The Wildcats defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 32-6 at home behind two touchdown performances from Josh Soine and Jackson Ness.
Willmar took on Alexandria at home and saw plenty of turnovers and an outstanding performance from the Alexandria runningback turn into a lopsided loss.
