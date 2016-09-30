Weather Forecast

    C-G-B downs Hancock in four

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:50 a.m.
    Emma Nelson begins the volley for Hancock during a recent match. Nelson had 12 digs in the 3-1 loss to C-G-B Thursday, Sept. 29. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley snapped a three-game losing streak, taking down the Hancock Owls in four games. The Owls won the second set 25-21.

    Kassandra Algarate had five kills and 14 digs. Ashlyn Mattson led the Owls with nine assists, while Sabrina Mattson had 24 digs.

    The Owls participate in the Bertha-Hewitt Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1 before traveling to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 4.

    CGB 3, Hancock 1

    Hancock (1-4, 6-8)........................ 14 25 11 17

    CGB (4-1, 8-6).............................. 25 21 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Ana Chavira 2, Sabrina Mattson 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 9, Tess Steiner 1... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 5, S. Mattson 2, Chavira 1... Blocking (aces): None... Digs (5 or more): S. Mattson 24, Algarate 14, Steiner 12, Emma Nelson 12, Chavira 5, A. Mattson 5

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

    Stats not provided

    Brooke Kern

