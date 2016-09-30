Owls doom RCW for second straight W

Andrew Shaw returns an interception during a recent game. Shaw had one catch for 19 yards in the victory over Renville County West on Friday, Sept. 23. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Kaleb Koehl had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown, kick-starting a 25-point Hancock rally to give the Owls a second-straight win on Friday, Sept. 23 at Renville County West. The Owls defeated RCW 26-8.

Koehl also capped the scoring surge with an 82-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. He gained 128 yards rushing and had 13 tackles, leading a defense that forced four turnovers.

RCW jumped ahead 8-0 on a Spencer Mortensen touchdown catch and a safety in the first quarter.

The Owls host MACCRAY Friday, Sept. 30 then travel to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross next Friday, Oct. 7.

Hancock 26, RCW 8

Hancock (2-2)...........0 6 14 6 — 26

RCW (1-2).................8 0 0 0 0 — 8

RCW— Spencer Mortensen 15 pass from Trent Kjersten(kick failed)

RCW— Snap into end zone for safety

H— Kaleb Koehl 25 INT return (run failed)

H— Zach Copa 1 run (run failed)

H— Cody Greiner 24 run (Copa run)

H— Koehl 82 run (run failed)

Hancock

First downs: N/A... Rushing: 46-265 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-10-52-2 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 8-65

Rushing: Kaleb Koehl 12-128, Zach Copa 19-62, Cody Greiner 10-43, Michael Milander 2-22... Passing: Koehl 4-10-52-2... Receiving: Chandler Gramm 1-22, Andrew Shaw 1-19, Copa 1-8, Tyler Reese 1-3... Punting: Koehl 4-93 ... Interceptions: Koehl 1, Shaw 2... Fumble recoveries: 1... Tackles: Koehl 13, Reese 12, Gramm 6, Josh Birr 6, Taylor Zeltwanger 4, Milander 4... QB sacks: Koehl 1, Reese 2, Zeltwanger 1

RCW

First downs: N/A... Rushing: 24-(-7) ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 12-20-131-3 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-45

Rushing: Jamie Castillo 7-15, Eric Piceno 4-11... Passing: Trent Kjersten 12-18-131-2, Brody Elfring 0-2-0-1... Receiving: Jay Porras 6-38, Reese Marks 2-38, Andy Villarreal 1-23, Spencer Mortensen 1-15, Tino Salinas 1-10, Castillo 1-7... Punting: Castillo 4-103, Kjersten 2-62 ... Interceptions: Castillo 1, Sallias 1... Fumble recoveries: Mortensen 1... Tackles: Piceno 10, Villarreal 11, Stephen Countryman 11, Kjersten 7, Jake Grund 8, Jorge Ramirez 8, Mortensen 8, Tanner Read 7, Castilla 4, Connor Aalderks 4, Elfering 2, Daniel Hernandez 1, Rene Carr 1, Spencer Wohlman 1... QB sacks: None