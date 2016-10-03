Hancock downs MACCRAY in OT thriller

Josh Birr led the defensive attack for Hancock against MACCRAY on Friday, Sept. 30 in Hancock. Birr had eight tackles in the Owls 26-20 homecoming victory. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Hancock Owls found its third victory of the 2016 football season on Friday, Sept. 30. The Owls defeated MACCRAY 26-20 in overtime to cap off homecoming week for Hancock.

Hancock was trailing 12-8 at halftime, but scored in the third and fourth quarters to stay in it. Noah Kannegiesser, who was sidelined the first four weeks with a lingering injury, caught the game-tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to force OT.

In OT, it was Zach Copa who came up with the score on a 10 yard run. Copa ran just short of 200 yards in the win.

Kaleb Koehl pounded out 130 yards and two scores on the ground, while throwing just 17 yards against MACCRAY.

MACCRAY utilized the air a bit more against Hancock. Brady Madsen had 41 passing attempts, completing 19 of them for 229 yards. He also threw five interceptions, three being caught by Andrew Shaw and two by Michael Milander.

Josh Birr led the defense in tackles with eight. Koehl and Chandler Gramm both added six each.

The Owls travel to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. then host Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Oct. 14.

Hancock 26, MACCRAY 20

MACCRAY.....0 12 8 0 0 – 20

Hancock.......0 8 6 6 6 – 26

M – Jackson Grussing 17 pass from Brady Madsen (conversion fail)

M – Grussing 9 pass from Madsen (conversion fail)

H – Kaleb Koehl 10 run (Cody Greiner run)

H – Koehl 14 run (conversion fail)

M – Braden Hoekstra 6 pass from Madsen (conversion success)

H – Noah Kannegiesser 9 pass from Koehl (kick no good)

H – Zach Copa 10 run (kick no good)

MACCRAY

First downs: 15 ... Rushing: 14-48... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 19-41-229-5 ... Fumbles lost: none... Penalties: 15-125

Rushing: Brady Madsen 9-38, Ben Burner 5-10 …Passing: Brady Madsen 19-41-229-5 …Receiving: Jackson Grussing 4-99, Jakob Zuidema 1-50, Ben Burner 4-28, Nic Pieper 5-27, Braden Hoekstra 5-25 ... Punting: Brady Madsen 3-39 ... Interceptions: Brady Madsen 2... Fumble recoveries: none …Tackles (solo-assist): Nic Pieper 7-9, Renick Homan 4-13, Jackson Grussing 4-7, Brady Madsen 3-1, Ben Burner 3-7, Kelby Jaenisch 3-15, Tyler Rothmeier 2-8, Colton Ammermann 1-6... QB sacks: none

Hancock

First downs: 24... Rushing: 67-343... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-21-17-2... Fumbles lost: 1... Penalties: 11-69

Rushing: Zachary Copa 38-199, Kaleb Koehl 17-130, Cody Greiner 4-10, Josh Birr 4-9, Charlie Marczak 2-(-1)...Passing: Koehl 3-20-17-1…Receiving: Andrew Shaw 1-13, Noah Kannegiesser 1-9, Chandler Gramm 1-(-5)... Punting: 3-23... Interceptions: Shaw 3, Milander 2…Fumble recoveries: NA... Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 6, Copa 4-1, Gramm 4-2, Shaw 4-1, Birr 4-4, Michael Milander 3-2, Greiner 1-2, Taylor Zeltwanger 1-2, Tyler Reese 1-3... QB sacks: none