Owls down Ashby at Bertha-Hewitt Invite

Sabrina Mattson goes up for a hit against West Central Area during a previous match. Mattson had a team high 11 kills at the Bertha-Hewitt tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Hancock Owls went 1-2-1 in volleyball action during the Bertha-Hewitt invitational tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hancock defeated Ashby 2-0, while falling to Henning (2-0) and Bertha-Hewitt (2-1) and tying with Parkers Prairie (1-1).

Ashlyn Mattson had 23 set assists through the tournament.

Sabrina Mattson 11 kills while Kassandra Algarate and Tess Steiner had eight each. Sabrina collected 33 digs, and Emma Nelson led the team in that category with 39 on the day.

The Owls are at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Tuesday, Oct. 4 then wrap up the regular season next week at Ortonville Tuesday, Oct. 11 and at Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Henning 2, Hancock 0

Henning.... 25 25

Hancock.... 16 14

Serving (aces): none… Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 3… Hitting (kills): Ana Chavira 2, Tess Steiner 1…Blocking (aces): A. Mattson 1… Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 8, Sabrina Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 6, A. Mattson 5

Hancock 2, Ashby 0

Ashby......... 21 19

Hancock..... 25 25

Serving (aces): Ana Chavira 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1… Set assists: A. Mattson 5, Kassandra Algarate 1, Bailey DeSmith 1… Hitting (kills): Algarate 2, Sabrina Mattson 2, Chavira 1, A. Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 3, DeSmith 1… Blocking (aces): none… Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 8, S.Mattson 5, Algarate 8

Parkers Prairie 1, Hancock 1

Parkers........ 25 24

Hancock...... 14 26

Serving (aces): Bailey DeSmith 1… Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 7, Tess Steiner 1… Hitting (kills): Sabrina Mattson 4, Kassandra Algarate 3, Ana Chavira 1, Steiner 1… Blocking (aces): none… Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 8, S. Mattson 11, Algarate 9, A. Mattson 7

Bertha Hewitt 2, Hancock 1

Bertha-H........ 27 20 15

Hancock......... 25 25 10

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1… Set assists: A. Mattson 8, Tess Steiner 1… Hitting (kills): S. Mattson 5, Kassandra Algarate 3, Steiner 3, A. Mattson 2… Blocking (aces): none… Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 15, S. Mattson 10