Warriors too much for Hancock

Junior Tess Steiner goes up for a hit against West Central Area during a previous match in Hancock. Steiner had three kills, seven digs, and the lone ace serve in the Hancock loss to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The 17-1 Warriors made short work of the visiting Hancock Owls, winning in straight sets in volleyball action Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Warriors won 25-17, 25-18, and 25-13.

Tess Steiner had three kills, seven digs and the lone ace for Hancock, which has dropped six of its last seven matches.

The Owls wrap up the regular season next week at Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and at Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Wheaton/H-N 3, Hancock 0

Hancock (8-12)..........................17 18 13

WHN (17-1).............................. 25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Tess Steiner 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 7, Sabrina Mattson 1... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 3, Kassandra Algarate 2, S. Mattson 1, Ana Chavira 1... Blocking (aces): Algarate 1, Chavira 1, Bailey DeSmith 1... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 10, S. Mattson 8, Algarate 8, Steiner 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Stats not provided