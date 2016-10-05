Weather Forecast

Close

    Warriors too much for Hancock

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:17 a.m.
    Junior Tess Steiner goes up for a hit against West Central Area during a previous match in Hancock. Steiner had three kills, seven digs, and the lone ace serve in the Hancock loss to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

    The 17-1 Warriors made short work of the visiting Hancock Owls, winning in straight sets in volleyball action Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Warriors won 25-17, 25-18, and 25-13.

    Tess Steiner had three kills, seven digs and the lone ace for Hancock, which has dropped six of its last seven matches.

    The Owls wrap up the regular season next week at Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and at Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, Oct. 13.

    Wheaton/H-N 3, Hancock 0

    Hancock (8-12)..........................17 18 13

    WHN (17-1).............................. 25 25 25

    Hancock

    Serving (aces): Tess Steiner 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 7, Sabrina Mattson 1... Hitting (kills): Tess Steiner 3, Kassandra Algarate 2, S. Mattson 1, Ana Chavira 1... Blocking (aces): Algarate 1, Chavira 1, Bailey DeSmith 1... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 10, S. Mattson 8, Algarate 8, Steiner 7

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

    Stats not provided

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep volleyballHancockHancock RecordHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness