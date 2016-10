Briana Sanchez / TribuneA player throws his fist in the air after a play is called Friday during the game against Apollo.

Clay and Jake discuss Friday's homecoming football game at Willmar, where the Cardinals beat St. Cloud Apollo 21-7 to grab their first win.

Willmar ran for a season-best 230 yards and won the turnover battle for the first time this season.

The segment closes with a discussion of MInnewaska, which also won its first game by beating Sauk Centre 20-16.

Click here for all previous episodes of WCT Sports Show.