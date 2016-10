Gators down Monte, look ahead to True Team

Senior Kendra Jergenson twists during one of her dives on Tuesday, Oct. 4 when Morris/Minnewaska hosted Montevideo in Morris. Jergenson took first place in the JV diving event with 72.15 points. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators down the Montevideo Thunderhawks in a home swimming and diving meet Tuesday, Oct. 4 by a score of 118 to 68.

The relay team of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffman, Lacey Entzi and Kate Folkman took first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.59.

Entzi also had a first in the 200 IM with a 2:28.74 and the 500 free with a 5:45.24.

Folkman took first in the 50 free in 26.73 and the 100 free with a 59.82.

Entzi and Folkman were also on the 200 free relay team that was first with a 1:50.86. Hannah and Julia Hoffman rounded out that relay.

H. Hoffman was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.74. She also was on the 400 free relay team that placed first in 4:11.26 with Ali Femrite, Rachel Erickson and Bailey Schoen.

It was senior night for the Gators and seven seniors were recognized: Agnes Dieter, Kate Folkman, Anna Grove, Kendra Jergenson, Elizabeth Langen, Katie Ohren and Leah Thorstad.

The Gators travel to Alexandria on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the Section True Team meet.

Morris/Minnewaska 118, Montevideo 68

Individual – M/M participants only

50 FREE – (1) Kate Folkman 26.73 (2) Michele Stai 28.28 (3) Julia Kuehne 28.72

100 FREE – (1) Folkman 59.82 (2) Rachel Erickson 1:02.87… (4) Stai 1:03.71… (6) Shannon Dougherty 1:05.08

200 FREE – (1) Hannah Hoffmann 2:15.74 (2) Rachel Erickson 2:18.98 (3) Bailey Schoen 2:22.24 (4) Dougherty 2:24.17

500 FREE – (1) Lacey Entzi 5:45.21 (2) Hannah Hoffmann 6:14.12… (5) Chloe Anderson 6:46.75

100 BACK – (1) Schoen 1:11.21 (2) Agnes Dieter 1:13.26… (4) Audrey Dorweiler 1:16.64

100 BREAST – (2) Julia Hoffmann 1:18.89… (4) Morgan Steinke 1:20.97… (6) Liz Murken 1:26.17 (7) Liz Langan 1:37.87

100 FLY – (2) Ali Femrite 1:12.07 (3) J. Hoffmann 1:13.16

200 IM – (1) Entzi 1:29.76 (2) Dieter 1:31.85

DIVING – (2) Anna Grove 141.5… (4) Sara Hoffman 121.05 (5) Abbie Barsness 97.8

200 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Folkman, J. Hoffmann, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 1:50.85… (3) M/M (Steinke, Kuehne, Stai, Erickson) 1:56.75… (5) M/M (Dougherty, Murken, Mara DeRung, Miah Roen) 2:05.19

400 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, Erickson, H. Hoffmann, Schoen) 4:11.26… (3) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Dougherty, Dorweiler, Dieter) 4:32.14…. (5) M/M (Julia Ladner, Meghan Cerney, Katie Ohren, Leah Thorstad) 5:03.14

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Schoen, J. Hoffmann, Entzi, Folkman) 2:33.08 (2) M/M (Dieter, Steinke, Femrite, Stai) 2:33.8… (4) M/M (Obregon-Ibanez, Murken, Dorweiler, Kuehne) 2:41.89 (5) M/M (Alyssa Klassen, Langan, Cerney, Thorstad) 2:44.5