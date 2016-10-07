Jacob Zosel: A Tiger on the rise

Morris/Chokio-Alberta running back Jacob Zosel carries the ball in the Tigers' 36-13 victory over Yellow Medicine East on Sept. 30 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune.

Something changed in Morris/Chokio-Alberta running back Jacob Zosel during last year's playoff game against New London-Spicer.

His team lost 32-14 and Zosel hasn't been the same running back since that day and the Tigers are certainly benefitting from it.

Zosel had a respectable junior season in 2015, finishing with 787 yards and seven touchdowns on 139 carries - 5.7 yards per carry - but he had a breakout game in the section game against NLS. Zosel exploded for 210 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown.

"The holes just started opening up," Zosel said. "All of a sudden I could read the blocks better and could time my cuts."

When practice got underway this season he walked up to head coach Kevin Pope and offensive coordinator Dylan Viss after watching film the night before and told them he was going to run just like he did in the playoff game against New London-Spicer.

It's a tall task but so far it looks as if he had every reason to be confident.

Through five games, Zosel leads the 5-0 Tigers with 950 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. His rushing total and 190-yards-per-game average are both second in the state behind Rushford-Peterson's Noah Carlson.

"He was a good player last year but this year is otherworldly," Pope said.

That's not far off. In those five games he's run for 170 yards or more four times including a week two explosion where he ran 40 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-13 win over ACGC.

Pope says he can see Zosel's confidence on the field.

"He's making much more assertive cuts," Pope said. "Teams will stack the box but he makes them pay. He's definitely not adverse to contact."

Also a linebacker, Zosel credits the assertive cuts to an improved mental game.

"I watch a lot of film," Zosel said. "I see how their linebackers work and the way their line moves. Overall I think the mental side has been the biggest change."

Another change that Zosel and his teammates have had to work with is a new offensive line. He's quick to point out that the line, which features only one 2015 starter, is a big reason for his success.

"We're pretty small but our line is incredible," Zosel said. "I'm a bit biased obviously but I'd say we have one of the best pound-for-pound offensive lines in the state."

All five linemen are around the 200-pound mark so their size and inexperience was a big question mark coming into the season. They've exceeded expectations for Zosel and the rest of the team, though, as the Tigers have averaged 339.8 rushing yards per game.

Zosel likes to point out that he owes a lot of his yardage to fullback Ryan Dietz and quarterback Toby Sayles. He's not wrong, Pope said, but it's also characteristic of the star running back.

"I know it's a bit of a cliche but he is literally the nicest kid you'll ever meet," Pope said. "He's always smiling. He shares credit and he's been working hard since seventh grade. He's an outstanding young man."

He still has three regular season games left and what looks to be a potential postseason run but Zosel says he's trying to focus on one game at a time. That hasn't stopped him from thinking about his future, though.

He's not sure where he wants to go to school or even what sport he wants to play in college - he's also a standout golfer and strong basketball player - but he feels confident he wants to work with kids. A devout Christian, Zosel says he would like to be a youth pastor or an elementary teacher. Not exactly your standard professions for a football player.

"I love kids, I always have loved working with kids," Zosel said. "My faith is first for me so I'd love to do something with that, too."

Though his future has plenty of excitement around it as it is, Zosel is focused on each day. That means Sauk Centre is his next target. He had his first sub-100 yard rushing game last Friday but he's ready to get back on track.

"Yeah, YME had a good defense," Zosel said. "They slowed me down a bit but we got the win so I was happy. Our team has a lot of options with some really good runners. The game against Sauk Centre is going to be fun."

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. today in Sauk Centre.