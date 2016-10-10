Gators take 5th at True Team

the 400 Relay Free relay team of Rachel Erickson, Ali Femrite, Lacey Entzi and Hannah Hoffman placed seventh at Section 6A True Team meet.

The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators came home with a fifth place finish at the Section 6A True Team swimming and diving competition, held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Alexandria.

Two Gator swimmers medaled in individual events and one relay team made it to the podium.

Lacey Entzi took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.83. Entzi also took fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.02.

Kate Folkman placed seventh in the 50 Free with a time of 27.2.

The 400 free relay team of Entzi, Ali Femrite, Rachel Erickson and Hannah Hoffman placed seventh with a time of 4:03.25.

The Gators had a final score of 1284.5. Sartell-St. Stephan was the section champion, racking up 2,168 points. Melrose was second with 1,921, followed by Sauk Centre with 1,661 and Alexandria placed fourth with 1,648 points. Eleven teams participated in the meet.

The Gators are on the road on Thursday, traveling to Litchfield.