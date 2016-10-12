Hancock earns a much-needed win
Sabrina Mattson made 23 digs, Ashlyn Mattson had nine assists and Hancock got a much-needed win at Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Kassandra Algarate had four kills and 16 digs for the Owls, who had lost six of seven coming into the game against the Trojans.
Hancock concludes the regular season at Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Hancock 3, Ortonville 0
Hancock (2-5, 9-12)............................ 25 25 25
Ortonville (1-6, 4-13).............................. 13 18 18
Hancock
Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 9... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 4, Tess Steiner 2, Ana Chavira 2, Haley Mattson 1, A. Mattson 1... Blocking (aces): N/A... Digs (5 or more): S. Mattson 23, Emma Nelson 18, Algarate 16, A. Mattson 10, Steiner 5
Ortonville
Stats not provided