Hancock earns a much-needed win

Ashlyn Mattson sets up a teammate during a 2016 regular season game in Hancock. Mattson had nine assists in the 3-0 sweep of Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Sabrina Mattson made 23 digs, Ashlyn Mattson had nine assists and Hancock got a much-needed win at Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Kassandra Algarate had four kills and 16 digs for the Owls, who had lost six of seven coming into the game against the Trojans.

Hancock concludes the regular season at Dawson-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Hancock 3, Ortonville 0

Hancock (2-5, 9-12)............................ 25 25 25

Ortonville (1-6, 4-13).............................. 13 18 18

Hancock

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 9... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 4, Tess Steiner 2, Ana Chavira 2, Haley Mattson 1, A. Mattson 1... Blocking (aces): N/A... Digs (5 or more): S. Mattson 23, Emma Nelson 18, Algarate 16, A. Mattson 10, Steiner 5

Ortonville

Stats not provided