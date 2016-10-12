Owls prepare for physical Bears

Charlie Marczak had eight carries for 45 yards in the loss to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on Friday, Oct. 7 in Wheaton. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Hancock Owls head into their contest against Bertha-Hewitt with a 3-3 record. Most recently, the Owls fell to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 41-20 on Friday, Oct. 7 in Wheaton.

The Bears come off a dominating victory, defeating Laporte 53-0 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Head coach Chad Christianson has set a game plan in motion to combat the Bears’ physical game play. He also noted that Bertha-Hewitt is a fairly run heavy offense, so the D-line will need to be ready to stop that as well.

“Bertha-Hewitt is a physical team and is a run heavy offense. They are pretty big upfront and have some nice athletes coming out of the backfield,” Christianson said. “One big key for us will be to match them physically. We will need to take care of the ball and try to control the game by running the ball. Again we will need to be ready upfront to take on a strong run game. We will rely heavily on our guys in the trenches to set the tone [against Bertha-Hewitt]. We need to get our defense off the field and give our offense opportunities to score. Offensively, we will need to keep having a strong ground attack, which again will start with our front five. We will also look at trying to get our receivers more involved in the offense.”

In addition to having a strong physical game, one major takeaway from last week’s game against Wheaton/H-N was ball control and with that, the turnovers that could potentially result from not having it. Hancock lost three fumbles and threw an interception against the Warriors.

“The most obvious thing we need to improve upon is ball control. We need to make sure that we take care of the ball when we have it and also need to try and create more take away opportunities on the defensive side of the ball,” Christianson said.

It was the first game of the season that was played in rather colder temperatures. Playing in the cold, especially initially, sends a kind of system shock through the body, which can cause a lot of injuries.

“We had a few kids get banged up a little against WHN,” Christianson said. “I think [the cold] was somewhat of a shock to the system as it really wasn’t cold throughout the practice week. Hopefully come [Friday] we will be more accustomed to the cold.”

The Warriors were led by senior quarterback Jacob Hasbargen, who ran for a team high 105 yards on 13 carries with three rushing touchdowns. He went to the air for three more, totalling 204 passing yards on the night on 13 completions.

Max Donnelly caught a 56 yard pass from Hasbargen in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 26-14. Eric Berger and James Conroy also had receiving TDs.

Despite the powerful Warrior offense, Hancock was able to score three times. Kaleb Koehl had a rushing touchdown, two-point conversion, and a TD threw the air for 131 total yards on the night.

Zach Copa put Hancock on the board first with a one yard run. He went on to carry the ball 32 times for a game high 27 times against Wheaton/H-N.

Noah Kannegiesser hauled in a 48 yard pass from Koehl for a fourth quarter TD to close the gap to 20-34. A late rushing TD by Hasbargen put the game out of reach for Hancock as the Warriors went on to win 41-20 and improve to 6-0 on the season.

“We were able to move the ball offensively and played fairly well on the defensive side of the ball,” Christianson said. “We also had some different kids step up during the game [against Wheaton/H-N], which we are hoping to use as we head into Friday’s game against Bertha-Hewitt.”

Hancock hosts the Bertha-Hewitt Bears on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Wheaton/H-N 41, Hancock 20

Hancock.............6 0 8 6 – 20

Wheaton/H-N....0 18 8 15 – 41

H – Zach Copa 1 run (conversion failed)

WHN – Jacob Hasbargen 24 run (conversion failed)

WHN – Eric Berger 3 pass from Jacob Hasbargen (conversion failed)

WHN – James Conroy 24 pass from Jacob Hasbargen (conversion failed)

H– Kaleb Koehl 2 run (Koehl run)

WHN – Max Donnelly 56 pass from Jacob Hasbargen (conversion success)

WHN – Jacob Hasbargen 5 run (conversion success)

H – Noah Kannegiesser 48 pass from Koehl (conversion failed)

WHN – Jacob Hasbargen 21 run (kick good)

Hancock

First downs: 18; Rushing: 65-294; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-10-46-1; Fumbles lost: 3; Penalties: 6-27

Rushing: Zach Copa 32-127, Kaleb Koehl 13-85, Charlie Marczak, 8-45, Michael Milander 2-24, Cody Greiner 6-16; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Kaleb Koehl 2-10-46-1; Receiving: Noah Kannegiesser 1-48, Chandler Gramm 1-(-2); Punting: Unknown 1-40; Interceptions: none;Fumble recoveries: none;Tackles (solo-assist): Greiner 6-2, Taylor Zeltwanger 4-3, Gramm 3-4, Josh Birr 3-1, Tyler Reese 2-2, Copya 2-1, Koehl 1-2; QB sacks: Zeltwanger 1

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

First downs: 18; Rushing: 37-180; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 13-24-204-0; Fumbles lost: 0; Penalties: 5-36;

Rushing: Jacob Hasbargen 13-105, Zackery Deal 12-57, Nelson Schmidt 5-16, Max Donnelly 3-5, James Conroy 3-(-3); Passing: Jacob Hasbargen 13-24-204-3; Receiving: Max Donnelly 5-89, Nelson Schmidt 2-45, James Conroy 3-34, Nathan Hormann 1-30, Zackery Deal 1-3, Eric Berger 1-3; Punting: Jacob Hasbargen 3-26, Unknown 1-40; Interceptions: Max Donnelly 1; Fumble recoveries: Dilon Hanson 1; Tackles (solo-assist): Zackery Deal 11-1, Isaac Wilson 6-1, Nelson Schmidt 6-3, Eric Berger 4-3, Jacob Hasbargen 3-1, Max Donnelly 3-0; QB sacks: none