WCT Sports Show: Willmar boys soccer poised for run
Playoffs are underway for the Willmar Cardinals boys soccer team and the guys talk about their chances to make a serious run.
Tennis has also reached that point in the season. The Cardinal team and a few individuals have made it to the next round in their section and the 6A tournament is also wrapping up.
To round it out, the guys talk about Ridgewater football who has one of the best defenses in their conference.
