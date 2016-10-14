Weather Forecast

    WCT Sports Show: Willmar boys soccer poised for run

    By Tribune Sports on Oct 13, 2016 at 1:48 p.m.
    Willmar's Mohamed H Aden, middle in white, banks in a header against the International School of Minnesota in Section 6A play Tuesday. Aden and the Cardinals advanced in dominant fashion, winning 12-0. Clay Cunningham/ Tribune2 / 2

    Playoffs are underway for the Willmar Cardinals boys soccer team and the guys talk about their chances to make a serious run.

    Tennis has also reached that point in the season. The Cardinal team and a few individuals have made it to the next round in their section and the 6A tournament is also wrapping up.

    To round it out, the guys talk about Ridgewater football who has one of the best defenses in their conference.

