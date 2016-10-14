Gators topple Litchfield

RELATED: Gators take fifth at True Team, Gators swimming and diving

"On paper, we thought it would be a close meet, but we came out fired up and ready to dig out those close races," head coach Linda Hoffmann said. “It was another great team effort. I realize I've been saying that a lot this season, but it's true."

The Gators won 11 out of 12 events, with the 100 fly being out touched by a hand. The Gators also had 1-2 finishes in the 200 free, 500 free and 100 breaststroke. The team also gained another section qualifier with Brittney Lardy, returning from meniscus surgery and scoring over 140 points in diving in her first meet back.

"She landed her double somersault and I knew she was back to her pre-surgery form," Hoffmann said. "Brittney is a good leader for us on the board with her positive attitude."

Seventh grader Audrey Dorweiler qualified in another event the 100 fly with a 1:15 time. The section qualifying time is 1:18 for the butterfly.

The Gators were missing sprinter Michele Stai, who is recovering from shoulder injury. Coach Hoffmann notes that she should be ready to go by the last meet of the season next week as the 6-2 Gators host Perham on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Morris.