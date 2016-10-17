Hancock falls to Dawson to close out regular season

RELATED: Hancock volleyball downs Ortonville, Hancock volleyball, Hancock athletics

Kassandra Algarate and Sabrina Mattson both served up two aces apiece, and the duo also led in kills, combining for five total. Mattson also had a team high 31 digs, while Algarate and Ashlyn Mattson both had 16 apiece. Ana Chavira also had two ace blocks in the losing effort.

The Owls finished out the regular season with a 9-12 overall record, and now turn their heads to the Section 6A tournament, which begins on Monday, Oct. 24.

Dawson-Boyd 3, Hancock 2

Hancock……......13 25 12 25 13

Dawson-Boyd…..25 19 25 18 15

Serving (aces): Kassandra Algarate 2, Sabrina Mattson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1… Set assists: A. Mattson 8, Tess Steiner 1… Hitting (kills): Algarate 3, S. Mattson 2, Ana Chavira 1, A. Mattson 1, Steiner 3, Haley Mattson 1… Blocking (aces): Chavira 2… Digs: S. Mattson 31, Algarate 16, Chavira 5, Steiner 9, A. Mattson 16, Emma Nelson 26, H. Mattson 8