Kannegiesser-Koehl connection strong in win (with video)

The Owls held the lead throughout the entire game, though neither team scored until the second quarter. They piled on the points after that however, finishing with 44.

“We knew it was going to be physical coming in, and it really was, they matched us in the first quarter, shut us out, we’d shut them out, so it was a really physical game to start out with,” head coach Chad Christianson said. “We finally got our run game going, which opened up for our passing game, our tight ends were huge [Friday]. Noah Kannegiesser showed up big for us, we caught him on a few deep balls… it was really nice to see.”

After all was said and done, the Owls played a well-balanced offense, running for 237 yards and throwing for another 249. Their defense recovered two fumbles and added two interceptions, very "stingy" Friday night according to Christianson. Koehl led the defense with 11 tackles and a sack.

Hancock will finish up the regular season with a visit to Graceville to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Check out a game preview here.

“We’ve played C-G-B every year since the kids have been in fifth and sixth grade, so we know they’ll have some athletes that will make plays,” Christianson said. “Like Bertha-Hewitt, C-G-B is a strong running team, so hopefully our defense will step up like they did [Friday] and shut down that running game.”

Hancock 44, Bertha-Hewitt 20

Bertha-Hewitt (4-3)................. 0 6 0 14 — 20

Hancock (4-3)................. 0 12 20 12 — 44

H — Zachary Copa 1 run (run failed)

BH — Andrew Becker 84 kickoff return (run failed)

H — Copa 2 run (run failed)

H — Noah Kannegiesser 61 pass from Kaleb Koehl (run failed)

H — Koehl 2 run (Koehl run)

H — Cody Greiner 1 run (pass failed)

BH — Holt Truax 1 run (run failed)

H — Kannegiesser 27 pass from Koehl (pass failed)

H — Michael Milander 2 run (run failed)

BH — Devin Bean 6 run (Zach Araca run)

Bertha-Hewitt

First downs: 12 ... Rushing: 33-138 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-13-96-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 6-36

Rushing: Carter Perlinger 2-48, Holt Truax 5-29, Zack Waln 5-25, Devin Dean 3-21 ... Passing: Adam Bauch 5-13-96-2 ... Receiving: Ethan Kimber 2-41, Avery pavek 1-32, Brett Jansen 1-20 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: NA ... Fumble recoveries: NA ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

Hancock

First downs: 20 ... Rushing: 48-237 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-17-249-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 9-38

Rushing: Zachary Copa 22-91, Kaleb Koehl 8-67, Michael Milander 5-27, Josh Birr 2-20, Charlie Marczak 6-17, Tyler Timmerman 3-10, Cody Greiner 2-5 ... Passing: Koehl 11-17-249-0 ... Receiving: Noah Kannegiesser 5-156, Chandler Gramm 4-67, Tyler Reese 1-15, Harrison Zeltwanger 1-11 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: Koehl 1, Birr 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Cody Greiner 1, Ben Koehl 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Michael Milander 5-1, Kaleb Koehl 3-8, Birr 2-3, Greiner 2-3, Gramm 1-3, Tyler Reese 1-4, Taylor Zeltwanger 1-4, Ben Koehl 1-1, Connor Reese 1-0, Copa 0-1, Harrison Zeltwanger 0-2, Warren Osterman 0-2, Mason Schmidgall 0-1 ... QB sacks: Kaleb Koehl 1, Greiner 1