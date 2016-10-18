Hancock and C-G-B meet up in regular season finale

RELATED: Hancock downs Bertha-Hewitt, Hancock football, Hancock athletics

Notably, C-G-B fell to Bertha-Hewitt 28-20 in its season opener back on Friday, Sept. 2. Hancock just defeated the Bears 44-20 in an outstanding defensive performance by the Owls. See highlights from that win here.

"C-G-B is a team we see every year since these kids have been in fifth grade, we know they'll have some athletes that will make plays," head coach Chad Christanson said. "They're a strong running team, like Bertha was [on Friday], so hopefully our defense again will step up in the middle shut them down."