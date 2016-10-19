Morris/Minnewaska Gators down Perham

RELATED: Gators topple Litchfield, Morris/Minnewaska fifth at Section True Team, Prep girls swimming and diving

For the Gators, the 200 medley relay team of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Lacey Entzi and Kate Folkman took first in a time of 2:08.74.

Rachel Erickson took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.24.

Hannah Hoffman took first in the 200 IM in 2:42.07. She also swam a 6:15.12 to win the 500 freestyle.

Erin Edmunds won the 100 butterfly in 1:10.51.

Lacey Entzi was first in the 100 free in 59.23 and first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.04

The 400 free relay team of Rachel Erickson, Bailey Schoen, Hannah Hoffman and Lacey Entzi took first in 4:08.98.

Folkman took second in the 50 freestyle in 26.9 and tied for third in the 100 freestyle with a 1:01.69.

The Gators will compete in the West Central Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Cloud Apollo, while they ended their dual season with a 7-2 record. Full results from the meet will be printed in Saturday, Oct. 22's edition of the Morris Sun Tribune.