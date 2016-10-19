The teams stayed knotted at 0-0 until the fourth quarter. Zach Copa scored the lone touchdown of the game with a 20-plus yard scamper with just over 10 minutes to go in the game.

Then around the five minute mark, C-G-B had the ball deep in its own territory and Hancock senior Taylor Zeltwanger came up big for the Owls. Zeltwanger sacked the C-G-B quarterback Mason Zimmel in the end zone to tack on two more with the safety.

Tyler Reese and Zeltwanger combined for four sacks on the defense. Check out @SunTribSports on Twitter for video from the game.