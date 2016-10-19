Hancock downs C-G-B for the first time in 11 years (with video)
The Hancock Owl football team made history with an 8-0 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Graceville. The Owls haven't beaten C-G-B since the 2005 season, which also happens to be the last time Hancock had a winning season. The Owls sported a 5-3 record in 2005, and took their fifth win over the Wolverines this afternoon.
The teams stayed knotted at 0-0 until the fourth quarter. Zach Copa scored the lone touchdown of the game with a 20-plus yard scamper with just over 10 minutes to go in the game.
Then around the five minute mark, C-G-B had the ball deep in its own territory and Hancock senior Taylor Zeltwanger came up big for the Owls. Zeltwanger sacked the C-G-B quarterback Mason Zimmel in the end zone to tack on two more with the safety.
Tyler Reese and Zeltwanger combined for four sacks on the defense. Check out @SunTribSports on Twitter for video from the game.