Owls take on run-heavy Chargers offense (with video)

RELATED: Hancock downs C-G-B for first time since 2005, Chargers shock Owls, Hancock athletics

In their first meeting between the two teams, the Chargers didn’t waste any time getting ahead early and keeping it that way. They scored twice in the first quarter en route to a 33-8 victory over Hancock in week two of the regular season.

“We definitely know what we’re up against,” head coach Chad Christianson said. “It’s a heavy run team with a nice quarterback who has the ability to throw… We’re hoping that our defensive line will stiffen up and take care of that run game for us like they have been doing all year.”

Since the week two loss, Hancock went 5-1 to close out the regular season. Needless to say, the Owls are a different football team than they were in week two, according to head coach Chad Christianson and senior captains Tyler Reese and Taylor Zeltwanger.

“We’ve been playing some pretty good ball down the stretch and are taking on a familiar foe,” Christianson said. “[Brandon-Evansville] beat us up at their place back in week two, but both teams have definitely improved since that time and we are looking forward to seeing just how far we have come.”

“We were just figuring out our identity,” Reese said of the week two loss. “We’ve come along way since then, we’ve gotten closer as a team and starting shaping up our offense and defense.”

“The mental side of everything has improved as well,” Zeltwanger added. “[In week two] we weren’t as confident in what we could do as a team, but now that we’ve won five of our last six games, that confidence and mentality are definitely on the incline since the beginning of the season.”

In their first encounter, Brandon-Evansville went 285 yards on the ground against Hancock. But again, Hancock has been very stingy on defense in the latter half of the season, according to Christianson, and he hopes the trend continues at Brandon on Tuesday.

“Our defense has really carried us this year and have been very stingy in not giving up many yards as of late,” Christianson said. “We are anticipating that Tuesday will be another defensive battle with two teams that rely heavily on the run game. Offensively, I think it’ll be more of the same thing we’ve been doing. Hopefully our front five will open up some holes for us, so we can get that run game going.”

Both senior captains agree that stopping the run is #1 priority.

“Control the ball and stop the running game, make them do the things they don’t want to do,” Reese said.

“Stop the running game and make them pass,” Zeltwanger added. “Let the players be players and make plays. That’s a big thing for us, we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things and if we can get all the guys to do what they do naturally and instinctively, everything is going to go just fine.”

“We like having [Noah] Kannegiesser back in the action and hopefully we’ll have [Andrew] Shaw going [Tuesday] as well after missing a couple games,” Christianson said.

Seeing both Kannegiesser and Shaw in the same game has been a rarity this season. Against the Chargers in week two, it was Shaw that hauled in 11 catches for 130 yards while Kannegiesser was sidelined with an injury. Now, Shaw has been sidelined since the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross game in week six.

Hancock and Brandon-Evansville kickoff on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in Brandon.