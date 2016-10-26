Prep Football: Semifinal pairings
Results from Tuesday, Oct. 25
Section 4-9man
#4 Brandon-Evansville 36, #5 Hancock 12
#1 Verndale 48, #8 Underwood 2
#3 Hillcrest Lutheran 25, #6 Bertha-Hewitt 0
#2 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 28, #7 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20
Section 6AAA
#4 Litchfield 27, #5 Holdingford 13
#3 New London-Spicer 35, #6 Melrose 12
#2 Albany 25, #7 Montevideo 0
Semifinal pairings for Saturday, Oct. 29
Section 4-9 man
#1 Verndale vs #4 Brandon-Evansville, Verndale 2 p.m.
#2 Wheaton/H-N vs #3 Hillcrest, Wheaton 2 p.m.
Section 6AAA
#1 Morris/C-A vs #4 Litchfield, Morris 7 p.m.
#2 Albany vs #3 NL-Spicer, Albany 7 p.m.