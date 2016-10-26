Weather Forecast

    Prep Football: Semifinal pairings

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:13 a.m.

    Results from Tuesday, Oct. 25

    Section 4-9man

    #4 Brandon-Evansville 36, #5 Hancock 12

    #1 Verndale 48, #8 Underwood 2

    #3 Hillcrest Lutheran 25, #6 Bertha-Hewitt 0

    #2 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 28, #7 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20

    Section 6AAA

    #4 Litchfield 27, #5 Holdingford 13

    #3 New London-Spicer 35, #6 Melrose 12

    #2 Albany 25, #7 Montevideo 0

    Semifinal pairings for Saturday, Oct. 29

    Section 4-9 man

    #1 Verndale vs #4 Brandon-Evansville, Verndale 2 p.m.

    #2 Wheaton/H-N vs #3 Hillcrest, Wheaton 2 p.m.

    Section 6AAA

    #1 Morris/C-A vs #4 Litchfield, Morris 7 p.m.

    #2 Albany vs #3 NL-Spicer, Albany 7 p.m.

