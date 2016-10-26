Owls eliminated by B-E Chargers in Section 4-9 man

Hancock quarterback Kaleb Koehl got the Owls on top in the first quarter with a three-yard run to take an early 6-0 lead. After that, it was all Chargers.

Taylor Bitzan and McKenon Plaster did the brunt of the work for B-E, both with 66 yards on the ground and two touchdowns apiece. Kevin Campbell got in on the scoring for the Chargers as well with a fourth quarter score from 18 yards out.

Also in the fourth, Koehl connected with Noah Kannegiesser for a 58-yard score to get Hancock to 12. Despite the wet conditions, Koehl managed to go 9-for-19 for 133 yards through the air.

Zach Copa had 20 carries for 83 yards to lead the Owl ground attack.

The Chargers will take on #1 Verndale on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., while the Owls finish the 2016 season with a 5-4 record.

Brandon-Evansville 36, Hancock 12

Hancock…………6 0 0 6 – 12

B-E………………8 0 16 12 – 36

H – Kaleb Koehl 3 run (run failed)

B – McKenon Plaster 59 run (Taylor Bitzan run)

B – Plaster 26 run (Bitzan run)

B – Bitzan 3 run (Plaster run)

B – Bitzan 11 run (run failed)

B – Kevin Campbell 18 run (run failed)

H – Noah Kannegiesser 58 pass from Koehl (run failed)

Hancock

First downs: 11; Rushing: 40-124; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-19-133-0; Fumbles lost: 2; Penalties: 7-46

Rushing: Zach Copa 20-83, Kaleb Koehl 12-21, Charlie Marczak 3-14, Michael Milander 1-4, Cody Greiner 2-2; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Koehl 9-19-133-1; Receiving: Noah Kannegiesser 6-105, Tyler Reese 2-15, Andrew Shaw 1-13; Interceptions: none; Fumble recoveries: none; Tackles (solo-assist): Koehl 5-5, Reese 5-4, Milander 2-2, Chandler Gramm 2-6, Taylor Zeltwanger 0-5; QB sacks: none

Brandon-Evansville

First downs: 12; Rushing: 42-237; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-4-41-0; Fumbles lost: 0; Penalties: 2-5

Rushing: Taylor Bitzan 17-66, McKenon Plaster 12-66, Jake Hintermeister 1-59, Nick Thorstad 4-28, Kevin Campbell 5-18, Sam Fuller 1-0, Keagan Schiele 1-(-1), Jake Nohre 1-(-3); Passing (com-att-yds-td): Kevin Campbell 2-4-31-0; Receiving: Mike Schroeder 1-38, Plaster 1-3; Interceptions: none; Fumble recoveries: Tanner Bitzan 1, Chris Vinson 1; Tackles (solo-assist): Bitzan 7-3, Nohre 5-4, Tanner Bitzan 5-2, Plaster 4-4, Campbell 3-2, Hintermeister 2-3; QB sacks: none