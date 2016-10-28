WCT Sports Show: Cards, Wildcats breeze through opening rounds
Football playoffs are underway and despite some sloppy weather Willmar and New London-Spicer handled its business in Tuesday's section openers.
The Cardinals opened up the Section 8AAAA tournament with a 42-0 win over Thief River Falls and the Wildcats handled Melrose to a tune of 35-12 in the Section 6AAA tournament.
