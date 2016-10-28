Girls hockey will return at MAHS

Abby Daly, an assistant coach for last year's team, is the new head coach this year, Ekren said.

Ekren had said at a school board meeting earlier this school year that girls hockey was in danger because of low student interest.

Ekren said on Oct. 28t that 10 to 11 girls indicated they'd be playing hockey this season.

"We are happy with the numbers we've got," Ekren said. The participation number could have been slightly higher but concussions forced one player to leave the sport and another player moved from the district, Ekren said.