Hancock eliminated, finishes season 10-13

Hancock 3, West Central 2

A meeting between No. 9-seed West Central and No. 8 Hancock in the opening round of the Section 6A tournament was as close as advertised, with Hancock winning in five sets on Monday, Oct. 24. The game scores were 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13.

The first three sets were all decided by four points or less, but Hancock bounced back from a tough fourth set loss to take the victory with a 15-13 fifth set win.

Hancock survived with a strong defensive performance. Emma Nelson and her teammates helped keep plays alive with an overwhelming amount of digs.

WCA (7-15)...........22 25 21 25 13

Hancock (10-12)...25 22 25 17 15

West Central/Ashby

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): NA ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 13, Sabrina Mattson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Sabrina Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 6, Ashlyn Mattson 3, Tess Steiner 1, Haley Mattson 1... Blocking (aces): Ana Chavira 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 35, Algarate 25, Sabrina Mattson 16, Steiner 13, Ana Chavira 11, Haley Mattson 7

Underwood 3, Hancock 0

Hancock saw its season come to an end on Thursday, Oct. 27 against top-seeded Underwood, who dispatched with the Owls in three sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-8) in the Section 6A playoffs.

Kassandra Algarate and Sabrina Mattson led the way with three kills. Mattson also had the team's only ace and three set assists.

The Owls finish the 2016 season 10-13.

Hancock (10-13)............................ 12 11 8

Underwood (25-4).......................... 25 25 25

Hancock

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 4, Sabrina Mattson 3 ... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 3, Sabrina Mattson 3, Tess Steiner 1, Haley Mattson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Ana Chavira 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 12, Algarate 11

Underwood

Stats not provided