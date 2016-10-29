Gators take third in conference swimming & diving

The Melrose Area Dutchmen are the conference champions, with 669 points, followed by Sauk Centre with 575, Minnewaska/Morris with 373, Montevideo with 286 and Holdingford with 272.

Lacey Entzi is the conference champion in 100 yard butterfly, with a 1:06.03. She also took fourth in the 200 IM. Entzi was a member of the 200 yard medley relay that placed second. Also on the relay team was Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann and Kate Folkman. Entzi, Hannah Hoffman, Rachel Erickson and Ali Femrite placed fourth in the 400 free relay.The 200 Medley relay team of Agnes Dieter, Morgan Steinke, Erin Edmunds and Michele Stai placed eighth. In the 200 free, Hannah Hoffman took sixth and Rachel Erickson took eighth. Julia Hoffman was fifth in the 100 breaststroke with Steinke taking eighth. In the 50 free, Kate Folkman was third and Michele Stai placed eighth. Folkman also placed sixth in the 100 free and was on the 200 free relay team relay with Femrite and the Hoffmann sisters, Julia and Hannah, that placed sixth. In diving Brittney Lardy placed eighth. Erin Edmunds was eighth in the 100 butterfly. Bailey Schoen took eighth in the 100 backstroke. Schoen, Edmunds, Shannon Doughterty and Audrey Dorweiler took eighth in the 400 free relay.The Gators next competition is Nov. 10 for the section 6A meet.