Morris/CA closes out Litchfield

Brooke Gillespie led the Tigers with 16 kills and 11 digs, showcasing a strong all-around game much like the rest of her teammates.

Despite the fact the match was played at a neutral site, both fan bases traveled well. Morris/CA head coach Kristi Fehr said her team was prepared for the noise, though.

"We've been practicing with loud music and we've talked a lot about it," Fehr said. "I knew as long as they could communicate then it wouldn't be a problem and that's what happened."

Litchfield was able to point out a few Tiger flaws in the three-set match but Fehr said she was happy with how her team was able to brush their early mistakes off.

"We came out a little tight," Fehr said. "I knew they were going to be tough and our passing was a little off but we turned around and rebounded nice."

The Tigers will have to play the 3AA-South champions and top-seed Jackson County Central before they can think about a trip to the State tournament. The Huskies (23-8) defeated Pipestone in three sets on Thursday and, like the Tigers, haven't dropped a set yet this postseason. Jackson County Central is undefeated against section competitors this year but Fehr said that records don't affect their game plan.

"Our focus this whole year has been on our side of the courts," Fehr said. "If we pass well and play that quick offense like we did tonight then we'll do well."

Morris/CA 3, Litchfield 0

Litchfield (22-8)............................ 20 20 18

Morris/CA (24-3).............................. 25 25 25

Litchfield

Serving (aces): xxxx ... Set assists: xxxx ... Hitting (kills): xxxx ... Blocking (aces): xxxx ... Digs (5 or more): xxxx

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Brooke Gillespie 3, Karly Fehr 2, Cassidy Fehr 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 33, Ashley Solvie 1, Jenna Larsen 2, Riley Decker 1 ... Hitting (kills): Gillespie 16, Jenna Howden 7, Ashley Solvie 8, Nicole Solvie 7 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Karly Fehr 2, Howden 1, Ashley Solvie 4, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 11, Karly Fehr 6, Decker 10, Cassidy Fehr 9