The Warriors have rolled through their first two opponents, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey and Canby, by a combined 93-0. But their last road block won't be an easy one. The Rabbits defeated top-ranked Minneota on Saturday, handing the Vikings their first loss since 2013.

The Warrior defense has been outstanding all year, allowing an average of only 6.9 points per game with five shutouts. They'll need to be strong again on Friday. Wabasso will bring running back Mitchell Fulton who finished the regular season with 1,424 rushing yards, the seventh most in the state.

The Rabbits have a strong defense, as well, only allowing an average of 10.5 points per game. Combined with a potent offense, the Rabbits have been among the state leaders in point differential at plus-33.5.

The matchup should be BOLD's toughest since an Oct. 14 battle against Morris/Chokio-Alberta, which is also still alive in the postseason. The Tigers shutdown Litchfield's potent offense in their 33-6 win in a Section 6AAA semifinal. Jacob Zosel has been the Tigers' star throughout their season, and that was the case once against as he ran 40 times for 178 yards.

It was the pass defense that was most impressive, though, as the Tigers limited Dragon quarterback Josh Prahl to three completions in 22 attempts for 35 yards.

They likely won't have to think too much about pass defense in this week's game, though. Morris/CA is playing second-seeded Albany which is well-known for its running attack. The Huskies, who defeated New London-Spicer 32-7 last week, ran for 205 yards against the Wildcats and averaged 256.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

That game gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State University.

MACCRAY may see the largest difference between their semifinal and final opponents. The Wolverines have to prepare for undefeated Cleveland in the Section 2 9-Man final. The Wolverines were able to shut down West Lutheran Academy 46-12 after entering the game with its only win coming in the opening round of the playoffs.

Despite the easier opponent, MACCRAY's offense continued to look dominant and there's no need to look any further than Ben Burner. The senior running back has accounted for nine touchdowns in his two postseason appearances and will look to be a major factor against the second-ranked 9-man team in the state.

The key match up, though will be Cleveland's quarterback Carter Kopet against MACCRAY's pass defense. The Wolverines haven't faced many pass-first offenses but they did last week against West Lutheran and the result was a bit of a bend-but-don't-break situation. West Lutheran threw for 235 yards but was limited to only the 12 points.

Kopet, though, is a drastic improvement on West Lutheran's passing attack. The junior quarterback threw for the 14th-most passing yards in the state this season and averaged 210 passing yards per game. In order to win, the fourth-seeded Wolverines will need to figure out how to slow him down.

MACCRAY and Cleveland kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jordan High School.