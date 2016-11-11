Morris/CA ready for another try at state

The Tigers are looking for a better start than last year as they lost last season's tournament opener to Rocori in five sets on their way to a sixth place finish.

"The girls are just as excited as last year but I think we feel more confident," Fehr said. "Having a good core group is big and we definitely have a familiar feel with the tournament now."

The Tigers (25-3) still run their offense through junior setter Karly Fehr who was recently named to the All-State team. What separates the Tigers from other teams, Fehr said, is the ability to spread out the offense with three returning hitters in Brooke Gillespie, Ashley Solvie and Jenna Howden.

"If somebody is having an off-night there's always somebody that's willing and able to step up," Kristi Fehr said.

While last year was exciting for many of the players it also left a hunger for those returned this year.

"One of the goals we've had since the start of the year was not being satisfied with just making state," Kristi Fehr said. "Last year showed the girls we're legit and can compete with anyone. This year it's about winning it."

The road to a title starts off with a tough draw, though, as the Tigers will take on Concordia Academy of Roseville (24-7), last year's second place finisher.

"They're a tough team," Kristi Fehr said. "At the same time, everyone in this tournament is tough so we'll just stick with what we've said all year and that's worrying about our own side of the court."

The match will get underway at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.