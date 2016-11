2016 Tribune All-Area Volleyball Honorable Mention

Recommended for you

Taryn Reinke, 5-9, senior, outside hitter—Reinke may be Falcons' best offensive and defensive player, averaged double-digit kills to close out regular season, was a Tribune All-Area Honorable Mention in 2015.

Rylie Wilner, 5-9, junior, outside hitter—had season-best 16 kills in a win over Montevideo, joined varsity this season after being named JV team MVP in 2015.

Kendra Miller, 6-0, senior, right side hitter—had season-best 10 kills against Montevideo, earned varsity squad's FireCracker Award last year.

BBE

Morgan Gronli, 5-9, junior, middle blocker—242 kills and 268 digs in 2016, 515 career kills and 593 career digs, 23 blocks in 2016, 88 career blocks.

Tessa Halverson, 5-6, senior, setter—444 set assists in 2016, second-most career sets in BBE history, two-year captain, 45 aces and 91.9 percent serving in 2016, 118 career aces.

Hailey Braegelmann, 5-9, senior, libero—16 aces and 92.9 percent serving in 2016, 119 career aces and 93 percent serving, 1,642 career set assists, 1,021 career dig, three-year captain.

Benson

Nicole Berens, 5-6, senior, libero—posted 194 digs this season and 372 in her career, 93.3 percent serving for her career, earned all-conference honors.

Amanda Nissen, 5-7, senior, outside hitter—128 kills, 14 ace serves and 171 digs this season, 169 career kills and 218 career digs.

BOLD

Makayla Snow, 5-10, freshman, middle blocker/setter—280 set assists in 2016, 25 aces and 93 percent serving in 2016, 44 blocks in 2016.

Makenna Steffel, 5-11, sophomore, middle blocker/setter—22 aces and 95 percent serving in 2016, 213 kills in 2016, 389 career kills, 321 career digs

CMCS

Hannah Nelson, 5-6, senior, libero—324 digs in 2016, 1,006 career digs, 41 aces in 2016, 113 career aces.

Ellie Greenwaldt, 5-9, junior, setter—751 set assists in 2016, 1,485 career set assists, 192 digs in 2016, 320 career digs.

Hancock

Kassandra Algarate, 5-8, senior, outside hitter—102 digs in 2016, 427 career kills, 10 solo blocks in 2016, 65 career solo blocks, 229 digs in 2016, 642 career digs

Sabrina Mattson, 5-5, senior, outside hitter—301 digs in 2016, 491 career digs

KMS

Tori Everson, 5-9, senior, outside hitter—264 kills in 2016, 547 career kills, 258 digs in 2016, 537 career digs, 28 aces in 2016, 84 career aces, school record 25 kills in a single match.

Sam Gjerde, 5-7, senior, setter—343 set assists in 47 games in 2016, 1,737 career set assists, 43 service aces in 2016, 133 career aces, third-most aces in school history, all-conference in 2016.

Molly Jeppesen, 5-10, senior, middle hitter—139 kills in 2016, 25 blocks in 2016, 47 career blocks, 17 aces in 2016, 37 career aces

Katie Krieger, 5-5, sophomore, libero—279 digs in 2016, third-most digs in a season at KMS, 437 career digs, 17 aces in 2016, 37 career aces.

Lac qui Parle Valley

Kylee Larsen, 5-6, senior, outside hitter—189 kills in 2016, 407 career kills, 247 digs in 2016, 655 career digs, 2016 all-conference, team captain, team co-MVP

Kelsea Lund, 5-2, junior, libero/setter—248 set assists in 2016, 23 aces in 2016, 94 percent serving in 2016, 45 career aces, 94 percent career serving, team co-MVP, team captain

Litchfield

Brynne Wahl, 5-9, senior, setter—495 set assists in 2016, 1,918 career set assists, Litchfield's all-time career assist leader, 20 blocks in 2016, 30 career blocks, 227 digs in 2016, 684 career digs, 38 aces in 2016, 150 career aces.

Macy Huhner, 5-10, senior, hitter—239 kills in 2016, 792 career kills, 27 aces in 2016, 102 career aces, 20 blocks in 2016, 39 career blocks.

Hallie Euerle, 5-10, senior, outside hitter—306 kills in 2016, 455 career kills, 25 blocks in 2016, 30 career blocks

Kassie King, 5-5, junior, libero—276 digs in 2016, 612 career digs, 21 aces in 2016, 39 career aces

MACCRAY

Carly Orwick, 5-9, junior, middle hitter—196 kills in 2016, 298 digs in 2016, 19 solo blocks in 2016.

Piper Asche, 6-1, sophomore, middle hitter—238 kills in 2016, 34 solo blocks in 2016

Minnewaska

Abby Ver Steeg, 5-9, senior, outside hitter—305 digs in 2016, 621 career digs, 152 kills in 2016, 353 career kills, team captain.

Taylor Amundson, 5-7, senior, setter—417 set assists in 2016, 1,257 career set assists, 93 percent serving in 2016, team captain

Carley Stewart, 5-9, senior, outside hitter—142 kills in 2016, 20 aces in 2016.

Ellie Danielson, 5-10, freshman, middle hitter—112 kills in 2016, 47 blocks in 2016.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Riley Decker, 5-3, sophomore, libero—424 digs in 2016, 922 career digs, 97 percent serving in 2016.

Jenna Howden, 5-11, junior, outside hitter—245 kills in 2016, 441 career kills, 20 solo blocks in 2016, 68 career solo blocks

Ashley Solvie, 5-11, senior, middle hitter—218 kills in 2016, 409 career kills, 32 aces in 2016, 94 percent serving in 2016, 55 solo blocks in 2016, 91 career solo blocks

New London-Spicer

Brennah Bergh, 5-9, senior, outside hitter—244 kills in 2016, 523 career kills, 190 digs in 2016, 441 career digs.

Erin Tebben, 5-11, senior, middle hitter—266 kills in 2016, 590 career kills, 51 total blocks in 2016, 129 total career blocks, 27 aces in 2016.

Kabrie Weber, 5-10, senior, middle hitter—184 kills in 2016, 682 career kills, 59 total blocks in 2016, 196 total career blocks.

Paynesville

Sara Schaefer, 5-8, junior, middle blocker—46 solo blocks in 2016, 128 total blocks in 2016, 85 career solo blocks, 221 career total blocks, 123 kills in 2016.

Katelyn Dingmann, 5-11, senior, outside hitter—42 aces in 2016, 75 career aces, 202 kills in 2016, 350 career kills.

Renville County West

Britney Marr, 5-7, senior, outside hitter—119 kills in 2016, 240 career kills, 235 digs in 2016, 351 career digs.

Stephanie Zaske, 5-7, junior, libero—436 digs in 2016, 48 saves.

Avery Elfering, 5-7, sophomore, setter—342 set assists in 2016, 642 career set assists, 23 aces in 2016, 57 career aces, RCW's second-most assists in a season.

Willmar

Addie Erickson, 5-0, senior, libero—91 percent serve receive in 2016, 353 digs in 2016, 721 career digs, two-year captain.

Carly Wedel, 6-0, sophomore, outside hitter—101 kills in 2016, 17 blocks in 2016.

Heidi Sellmann, 5-10, senior, middle hitter—42 aces in 2016, 65 blocks in 2016, 141 kills in 2016.

Yellow Medicine East

Makayla Dyrdahl, 5-10, senior, middle hitter—94 percent serving in 2016, 224 kills in 2016, 263 digs in 2016

Meeghen Dahlager, 5-9, sophomore, outside hitter—92.1 percent serving in 2016, 113 kills in 2016, 200 digs in 2016

Madison Hinz, 5-7, freshman, setter—542 set assists in 2016, 93.8 percent serving in 2016.

Mackenzie Dyrdahl, 5-11, sophomore, middle hitter—111 kills in 2016, 30 aces in 2016.