Morris/CA expect physical state matchup with DGF

The 9-1 Tigers face off against 10-1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7 p.m. tonight at Alexandria High School in the Class AAA opening round.

Though both Morris and Chokio-Alberta have reached before—Chokio-Alberta even won a pair of titles in the early 90s—this is the first time the team has qualified for state since the schools joined forces.

Awaiting the Tigers is a battle-tested DGF team that is making its fourth-consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Despite having considerably less big-game experience than their opponent, Tiger Coach Kevin Pope isn't worried about the stage being too big for his players.

"None of our kids had played in a section title game (before last week) and we rose to the occasion," said Pope, whose team defeated Albany 36-16 in the 6AAA final last Friday.

To advance to the next round, MCA will likely have to contain a strong Rebel run game. The two-man rushing attack is led by Garrett Scheel (919 yards, seven touchdowns) and Ryan Poehls (496, 14).

"They try to be very physical," Pope said. "But (physicality) is something we hang our hat on as well. I think we match up well and it should be a good game."

Though the teams didn't face each other during the regular season, they aren't totally unfamiliar with each other, having squared off during a preseason scrimmage.

Pope said he "didn't think there was one team that out-executed the other" in that matchup.