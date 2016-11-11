Gators send 10 to 6A finals

Brittney Lardy will be the lone diver for the Gators.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffman, Lacey Entzi and Kate Folkman are seeded eighth for the finals.

Entzi, Folkman, Julia Hoffman, and Michele Stain are seeded sixth in the finals for the 200 free relay.

Entzi will also compete in the consolation heat of the 200 IM and the finals of the 100 butterfly.

Folkman is in the consolation heat of the 50 free and the 100 free.

Erin Edmunds is in the consolation round for the 100 butterfly.

Hannah Hoffman will swim in the consolation round for the 500 free.

Bailey Schoen tied for 16th and will be in a swim off for the consolation finals of the 100 backstroke.

Julia Hoffman is in the consolation round for the 100 breaststroke.

And the 400 free relay team of Ali Femrite, Mischele Stai, Hannah Hoffman and Rachel Erickson are seeded seventh in the finals.

A total of 11 teams are competing the Section 6A swimming and diving championships. The Gators had 15 swimmers compete in the Section swimming preliminaries on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The diving preliminaries begin at 11 a.m. at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria. The swimming and diving finals are scheduled for 3 p.m.

Other Gators who competed at sections include Chloe Anderson, Agnes Dieter, Audrey Dorweiler, Shannon Dougherty, Julia Kuehne and Morgan Steinke.