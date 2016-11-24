Owl volleyball wraps up first year under Flaten

RELATED: Four Owls earn conference honors, Hancock closes out season 10-13, Hancock athletics

“We were really playing fierce volleyball at the beginning of the season,” Flaten said. “Our 3-2 loss versus Henning was intense and possibly the best game of the season. Many of the girls’ stats from that game was their season best.”

Kassandra Algarate, Sabrina Mattson, and Ashlyn Mattson all had their season best categories against Henning early in the season.

Algarate had a season best 14 kills against Henning. S. Mattson recorded a season best 12 kills and 33 digs in the match. A. Mattson put up a season best 34 assists.

After hitting a three-game winning streak in the Hancock tournament, the Owls finished up the season 3-8 for a 10-13 overall record.

“Looking back over the season, I feel the girls were able to overcome some big hurdles,” Flaten said. “We worked hard at our net blocking skills and I feel that was a success. Our back row showed more accuracy with a blocked ball, of course. We were able to put an offensive hit over the net at a higher rate than previous years. Our setter was put up 1606 offensive sets and we attacked 1758 balls. That’s impressive.”

The Owls were captained by seniors Algarate, Ana Chavira, and S. Mattson. All of whom will be missed dearly by the squad in 2017, according to coach Flaten.

“Our seniors were not only leaders on the court, they were the backbone of this team,” Flaten said. “They brought game knowledge, drive, and stability to our court. They will be missed next year. We are looking for two left power hitters and a middle blocking position to fill. We will definitely have a different look to our team next year as players shift around to different positions.”

Algarate closed out her career with all-conference honors this season and also earned a spot on the All Area Honorable Mention list published by the West Central Tribune. She tallied a team high 105 kills with an 82.5 percent attack percentage.

S. Mattson also earned all-conference status from the Pheasant Conference and All Area Honorable Mention from the West Central Tribune. She had a team high 16 aces this season along with 66 kills and 306 digs.

Chavira led the team in ace blocks with 29. She had four in the early season win against Ortonville.

With those three graduating, Hancock will look to fill those spots in 2017. The Owls do return two honorable mention all-conference players that saw plenty of court time this season: Emma Nelson and Ashlyn Mattson.

Emma Nelson was Hancock’s libero this season and for good reason as she tallied team high 381 digs for the Owls this year. She was an all-conference selection for her efforts this season.

Ashlyn Mattson was selected all-conference honorable mention. She had a team best 94.5 attack percentage, but her primary position was setting up her teammates as she tallied 213 assists this season.

“We’ll also have Tess Steiner, Haley Mattson, Taylor Wilson and Bailey DeSmith, who played at the varsity level this year,” Flaten added. “We will have several JV players that will move up to the varsity level, too, but we will probably have a small roster again like we did this season.”