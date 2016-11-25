Hancock return solid core in 2016-2017 (with video)

RELATED: Hancock eliminated from Section 6A by Wheaton/H-N, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

“We’re excited to return a core of girls with a great attitude and good work ethic,” said Petersen, who will enter his second year as the head coach of the program.

The Owls graduated just one player in 2016 in Kayla Crowell. She may not have led the state numbers-wise, but she was definitely a threat at the low post position, Petersen said.

“We lose a post presence in Kayla, that’s for sure. She did a lot of good things for us last year,” Petersen said. “We do have some girls that are ready to step in. We might be a smaller team, but we hope to make that work to our advantage this year.”

Senior captains Kassandra Algarate and Sabrina Mattson both added that the team is small, but that each player is definitely willing to play hard every day.

“We have 13 girls in grades 8-12, which isn’t a lot. We’d like to have more, but it’ll work for us,” Mattson said.

“We will definitely need to work harder to outwork teams, just be tough and do what we can with what we have,” Algarate said of competing this year.

The two senior captains Algarate and Mattson were also leaders on the stat sheet at the end of the 2015-2016 season, which is always a breath of fresh air entering a new season.

“We’re returning our leading scorers and top rebounders in Kassandra Algarate and Sabrina Mattson, so that’s huge,” Petersen said.

The goal of the season is rather simple, to win every day.

“Not necessarily win on the scoreboard each game, but we want to be the hardest working team on the floor every day,” Petersen said. “We just want to go out and get after it one day at a time. Win every day in practice and in games.”

“Last year was a step up for our program. So if we can continue to take steps forward, even if we don’t see the end result this year, it’ll benefit the program in the future and help it grow,” Mattson added.

Other returners with varsity experience include Haley and Ashlyn Mattson and Tess Steiner.

The Owls open up the 2016-2017 season at Battle Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 28. In the 2015-2016 season, Hancock fell 50-33 to Battle Lake midway through the season. On Friday, Dec. 2, Hancock travels to Wheaton/Herman-Norcross for a game.