Gators close out a program-best dual season in 2016

Entzi finished 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly at state on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the U of M Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Entzi clocked a 1:01.72 to close out her fourth straight state appearance.

Entzi caps off a stellar sophomore campaign, earning her fourth state West Central Conference title, this year in the 100 butterfly. She also earned all-conference honorable mention in the 200 IM this year.

Other all-conference recipients include the 200 medley relay, which included Bailey Schoen, Julia Hoffmann, Entzi, and Kate Folkman. Folkman earned honorable mention with a third place finish in the 50 freestyle. Ali Femrite, Rachel Erickson, Hannah Hoffmann, and Entzi earned honorable mention honors with a fourth place finish at the conference meet.

As a team, the Gators finished out the dual season 7-2, third in the WCC, fifth at True Team, and seventh in Section 6A. The 7-2 dual season marks their best season in program history, combined or separate.

Most Improved Swimmers this year were Avery Jorgenson, Anna Mello, Mckenna Hufford, Femrite, and Chloe Anderson. Most Improved Diver went to Brittney Lardy.

Hardest Worker recipients included MeKayla Schroeder and Natalia Obregon-Ibanez. Katie Ohren received the Gator Award this year.

Longevity Award is given to participants that have been in the program for over five years. This year’s recipients were Agnes Dieter, Folkman, Leah Thorstad, and Ohren.

The Gators earned WCC all-academic team with a 3.75 GPA and graduate seven from their roster with the Class of 2017. Dieter, Folkman, Ohren, Anna Grove, Kendra Jergenson, Elizabeth Langan, and Thorstad.

“We will miss the seniors and what they provided us in leadership and consistency,” Hoffmann said.

Dieter swam the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. She brought dedication to the sport, Hoffmann said.

Folkman was the speed of the Gators, primarily racing the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

“Kate was a leader by example, a hard worker and showed the younger girls how to balance school and extracurriculars along with swimming,” Hoffmann said.

Ohren swam the 100 and 200 freestyle events, bringing a good work ethic and team-minded attitude to the squad, Hoffmann said.

Grove, a second-year diver, was hurt midway through the season, but Hoffmann said it would have been fun to watch her at sections this year. Grove had a season high 180 on the diving board this season.

Jergenson was a first-year diver.

“She was willing to try almost every type of dive, it was great to see her come out in her senior year and see some success on the board,” Hoffmann said.

Langan swam the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her outgoing attitude and organizational and communication skills will be missed by the coach Hoffmann next year, adding that she was very helpful to the younger swimmers.

Thorstad was a utility swimmer of sorts for the Gators, willing to try any event with a smile on her face, said Hoffmann.

“Leah was a very versatile swimmer that was willing to try every event in her career without complaint,” Hoffmann said. “She had fun and had a smile on her face everyday. It was great to see.”

Top point-returners for the Gators in 2017 include Entzi, Rachel Erickson, and Julia and Hannah Hoffmann. A host of other younger 2016 letterwinners will look to make their mark in the pool.

“Every girl in grades 8-12 will be key returners for next year’s team,” said Hoffmann, who named the entire 2016 squad the MVP this season. “Having two seventh graders qualify for sections in multiple events was remarkable this year, and to see the eighth and ninth graders improve and contributing on the varsity level is great to see in a program like this. I’m looking forward to future seasons.”