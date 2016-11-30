Owls down Battlers in season opener

"Battle Lake only returning one player with any varsity experience," head coach Ryan Petersen said of the lopsided game. "They are not a bad team, just very inexperienced this early in the season."

The Owls shot four-for-nine from beyond the arc, which proved to be a key factor in the game as Hancock shot 32 percent overall with 50 percent free throw shooting.

Three Owls scored in double figures being led by senior captain Kassandra Algarate, who finished the night with 18 points, four assists, five rebounds and five steals. Sabrina Mattson and Tess Steiner each added 13 points apiece for the Owls.

Steiner and Ashlyn Mattson each grabbed seven boards to lead the team in that category. A. Mattson sank two three’s for six points on the night.

The Owls next play Friday, Dec. 2 at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross. Then Hancock gets a week to practice before opening up the home season against West Central Area next Friday, Dec. 9.

Hancock 55, Battle Lake 33

Battle Lake (0-1)........18 15 – 33

Hancock (1-0).............23 32 – 55

Hancock

Scoring: Kassandra Algarate 18, Tess Steiner 13, Sabrina Mattson 13, Ashlyn Mattson 6, Haley Mattson 3, Katelynn Jepma 2… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 2, H. Mattson 1, S. Mattson 1… Assist Leaders: H. Mattson 4, Algarate 4... Rebound Leaders: A. Mattson 7, Steiner 7… Steal leaders: Steal Leaders: Algarate 5, Steiner 4, S. Mattson 3

Battle Lake

No stats reported