Owls aim high for 2016-2017 season (with video)

With that, the Owls will have much more depth than they’ve had in the past. In addition, Hancock comes off a great offseason of summer tournaments and workouts, and with everyone in the gym healthy so far, the Owls set their sights on titles for both Pheasant Conference and Section 6A.

Head coach Cory Bedel enters his sixth season as head coach of the program, and he said this group could be the biggest group in program history.

“It’s the biggest group I’ve worked with since being head coach, potentially in Hancock history,” Bedel said. “We had to adjust practice a little bit to be able to work better with that big of a group, but so far practice has gone really well and everyone is healthy.”

In addition to adjusting practice, the Owls also wanted to give everyone an adequate amount of playing time by adding a C squad schedule this year, a first for the program. The C squad, which has 11 scheduled games so far, will play on different nights than varsity, but it will allow those players that don’t get in on JV to play during C squad games, Bedel said.

The Hancock Owls come off a 17-7 season during the 2015-2016 season.

“I think we surprised ourselves and a lot of other people with our success last year,” Bedel said.

Along with Bryce and Ian Schmidgall, the Owls graduated 6-foot-4 center in Collin Brown, who had a consistent starting role on the team and led the Owls in shooting percentage at 66 percent.

“Collin will be a big hole to fill in just height alone, and scoring consistency,” Bedel said. “We have some good height back, but we’ll just have to see who will step up to fill that scoring role.”

The expectations are higher this year than in the past, because of numbers and the offseason work that was put in.

“Overall just the depth that we’ll have this year will be beneficial. Last year we had some depth in two guys coming off the bench, but this year we could potentially get five or so coming off the bench,” Bedel said. “Noah [Kannegiesser] and Chandler [Gramm] were both out all summer with injuries. Despite that, we still had great summer tournaments. So assuming everyone stays healthy, I think this year we have a great shot to win the conference and the section.”

“We definitely hope to build off what we did last year, go farther [in postseason] and hopefully make a run for the section,” said Kannegiesser, who was the top point scorer for the Owls a season ago with a 21.83 points per game average.

“I definitely say we’re in a good spot right now section wise. I think teams to beat are Ortonville, Hillcrest, and Battle Lake,” said senior Chandler Gramm, who broke the single season record for most blocks last season with 96. The record stood for almost 30 years, being previously held by current Hancock Principal Tim Pahl in 1991.

The Owls return starters in Gramm, Kannegiesser, and Tyler Reese, but also return a few that came off the bench to help Hancock succeed like Michael Milander and Andrew Shaw, who appeared in 22 games last season and provided quickness.

“Michael Milander came off the bench for us last year and provided good energy,” Kannegiesser said.

“I’m looking for him to work for a starting spot this year,” Bedel added of Milander. “He doesn’t have much height, but the kid works his butt off. Also Kaleb Koehl came out this year after not coming out for the past two years. He’s just a real athletic kid, so I expect some good things to come from him.”

The goals for the season are high, now the Owls just need to execute them.

“Obviously we just look to improve from last year. We definitely need to pick up our defense from last year and carry that throughout the season and into playoffs,” Gramm said.

The Owls scrimmaged Saturday and Tuesday before opening up the 2016-2017 season at Parkers Prairie on Friday, Dec. 2. Then on Saturday, Dec. 3, Hancock is in Barnesville for full day of scrimmages. The following week, Hancock is at Brandon-Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 6 before opening up the home season on Thursday, Dec. 8 against Renville County West. All regular season game times are slated for 7:30 p.m.