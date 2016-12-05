Weather Forecast

Close

    Warriors cruise to victory over Hancock

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:01 p.m.

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross doubled up Hancock in each half of play on Friday, Dec. 2 to win 65-31 in Wheaton.

    RELATED: Owls down Battlers in season opener, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

    The Warriors shut out the Owls leading scorer Kassandra Algarate, holding the senior to just two points in the game. They couldn’t keep her off the boards, though, as she grabbed a team high nine rebounds.

    Ashlyn Mattson hit two three’s on her way to a team high 10 points in the game. She also grabbed six rebounds.

    Tess Steiner added eight points, five rebounds, and two steals.

    The Owls opened up their home season with their next game on Friday, Dec. 9 against West Central Area. Next week, Hancock is at Underwood on Monday, Dec. 12 and hosts Ortonville on Friday, Dec. 16.

    Wheaton/H-N 65, Hancock 31

    Hancock (1-1)...............15 16 – 31

    W/H-N (2-0).…………..32 33 – 65

    Hancock

    Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 10, Tess Steiner 8, Sabrina Mattson 5, Morgan Kisgen 2, Kassandra Algarate 2, Haley Mattson 4… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 2… Assist leaders: S. Mattson 2, A. Mattson 2… Rebound leaders: Algarate 9, H. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 6, Steiner 5, S. Mattson 4

    Steal leaders: Steiner 2

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

    No stats reported

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprep girls basketballHancockHancock RecordHancock Owls
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement