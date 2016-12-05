Warriors cruise to victory over Hancock

The Warriors shut out the Owls leading scorer Kassandra Algarate, holding the senior to just two points in the game. They couldn’t keep her off the boards, though, as she grabbed a team high nine rebounds.

Ashlyn Mattson hit two three’s on her way to a team high 10 points in the game. She also grabbed six rebounds.

Tess Steiner added eight points, five rebounds, and two steals.

The Owls opened up their home season with their next game on Friday, Dec. 9 against West Central Area. Next week, Hancock is at Underwood on Monday, Dec. 12 and hosts Ortonville on Friday, Dec. 16.

Wheaton/H-N 65, Hancock 31

Hancock (1-1)...............15 16 – 31

W/H-N (2-0).…………..32 33 – 65

Hancock

Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 10, Tess Steiner 8, Sabrina Mattson 5, Morgan Kisgen 2, Kassandra Algarate 2, Haley Mattson 4… 3-point shots: A. Mattson 2… Assist leaders: S. Mattson 2, A. Mattson 2… Rebound leaders: Algarate 9, H. Mattson 6, A. Mattson 6, Steiner 5, S. Mattson 4

Steal leaders: Steiner 2

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

No stats reported