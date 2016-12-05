Owls fall to Panthers in season opener

RELATED: Owls aim high this season, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Despite the loss, three Owls finished the night in double figures with one recording his first double-double of the season.

Noah Kannegiesser led all scorers with 23 points. Tyler Reese and Chandler Gramm both added 16 apiece.

Reese grabbed his first double-double of the season with 13 rebounds.

Michael Milander collected five steals and put up two three’s on his way to eight points in the game.

Parkers Prairie was led by Travis Yohnke and Andrew Johnson, who both put up 19 points against Hancock.

Hancock is at Brandon-Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for its next game, then the Owls open up the home season on Thursday, Dec. 8 hosting Renville County West. Next week, the Owls are at Underwood on Monday, Dec. 12, then host Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Rothsay on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Parkers Prairie 71, Hancock 66

Hancock.......................... 28 38 — 66

Parkers Prairie................. 31 40 — 71

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 23, Connor Reese 2, Tyler Reese 16, Bennett Nienhaus 1, Chandler Gramm 16, Michael Milander 8 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Milander 2 ... Rebound leader: Tyler Reese 13, Gramm 9 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 5 ... Steal leader: Milander 5

Parkers Prairie

Scoring: Travis Yohnke 19, Andrew Johnson 19, Matt Ferley 15, Ryan Blake 11, Harry Samuelson 2, Trenton Hamilton 2, Casey Peterson 2, Hunter McDaniel 1… 3-point shots: Johnson 2, Blake 1, Ferley 1… Rebound leader: NA… Assist leader: NA… Steal leader: NA