Owls dominant in first win of season

Tyler Reese scored 20 points, Chandler Gramm had 17, and Peyton Rohloff had 13 points for the Owls. Rohloff scored 10 of his points in the first half.

Thankfully the game didn't come down to free throws, otherwise Hancock would have been in trouble. The Owls shot just 41 percent at the line Thursday night, making seven free throws out of 17 attempts. RCW was seven-for-nine from the stripe.

RCW's Justin Schrupp had 26 points—18 coming on 3-point shots—and had six rebounds and five assists. Spencer Mortenson had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Hancock travels to Underwood Monday, Dec. 12 and hosts Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to start out next week.

Hancock 95, RCW 79

RCW................. 47 32 — 79

Hancock................. 46 49 — 95

Renville County West

Scoring: Reese Marks 8, Trent Kjersten 6, Tony Froland 12, Spencer Mortenson 14, Justin Schrupp 26, Nathan Serbus 13 ... 3-point shots: Marks 1, Kjersten 2, Froland 2, Mortenson1, Schrupp 6 ... Rebound leader: Marks 5, Kjersten 4, Froland 5, Mortenson 8, Schrupp 6, Serbus 5 ... Assist leader: Mortenson 5, Schrupp 5 ... Steal leader: Mortenson 3

Hancock

Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 35, Tyler Reese 20, Chandler Gramm 17, Peyton Rohloff 13, Andrew Shaw 3, Michael Milander 3, Connor Reese 2, Kaleb Koehl 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 1, Shaw 1, Milander 1, Rohloff 2, Gramm 1 ... Rebound leader: Kannegiesser 8, Rohloff 7 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 7, A. Shaw 5 ... Steal leader: Kannegiesser 6, A. Shaw 6