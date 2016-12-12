Hancock defeats WCA in home opener
The Hancock Owls improved to 2-1 on the season with a home opener win over West Central Area on Friday, Dec. 9 in Hancock. The Owls jumped out to a 22-10 lead at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half en route to a 56-26 victory over the Knights.
Kassandra Algarate scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Sabrina Mattson and Tess Steiner both scored 12 in the Hancock win.
Haley Mattson had seven points and eight rebounds.
Hancock 56, WCA 26
West Central Area................ 10 16 — 26
Hancock.............................. 22 29 — 51
West Central
Stats not provided
Hancock
Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Haley Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 20, Tess Steiner 12 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 3, Algarate 1 ... Rebound leader: S. Mattson 5, Ashlyn Mattson 6, H. Mattson 8, Algarate 8, Steiner 4 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 2 ... Steal leader: Algarate 5, Steiner 4