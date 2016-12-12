Hancock defeats WCA in home opener

RELATED: Wheaton/H-N powers past Hancock for early loss, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

Kassandra Algarate scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Sabrina Mattson and Tess Steiner both scored 12 in the Hancock win.

Haley Mattson had seven points and eight rebounds.

Hancock 56, WCA 26

West Central Area................ 10 16 — 26

Hancock.............................. 22 29 — 51

West Central

Stats not provided

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Haley Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 20, Tess Steiner 12 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 3, Algarate 1 ... Rebound leader: S. Mattson 5, Ashlyn Mattson 6, H. Mattson 8, Algarate 8, Steiner 4 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 2 ... Steal leader: Algarate 5, Steiner 4