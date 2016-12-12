Weather Forecast

    Hancock defeats WCA in home opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:30 p.m.
    Kassandra Algarate goes up for a lay up during the home opener against West Central Area on Friday, Dec. 9 in Hancock. Algarate led the Owls in scoring with 20 points in the Hancock victory. (Katie Erdman / Hancock Record)

    The Hancock Owls improved to 2-1 on the season with a home opener win over West Central Area on Friday, Dec. 9 in Hancock. The Owls jumped out to a 22-10 lead at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half en route to a 56-26 victory over the Knights.

    Kassandra Algarate scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Sabrina Mattson and Tess Steiner both scored 12 in the Hancock win.

    Haley Mattson had seven points and eight rebounds.

    Hancock 56, WCA 26

    West Central Area................ 10 16 — 26

    Hancock.............................. 22 29 — 51

    West Central

    Stats not provided

    Hancock

    Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 12, Haley Mattson 7, Kassandra Algarate 20, Tess Steiner 12 ... 3-point shots: S. Mattson 3, Algarate 1 ... Rebound leader: S. Mattson 5, Ashlyn Mattson 6, H. Mattson 8, Algarate 8, Steiner 4 ... Assist leader: S. Mattson 2 ... Steal leader: Algarate 5, Steiner 4

