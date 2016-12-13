Hancock girls edged by Underwood

RELATED: Hancock defeats WCA, prep girls basketball, Hancock athletics

The Owls were led by Kassandra Algarate, who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. She also dished out six assists in the loss.

Haley Mattson and Tess Steiner both added double digit scoring for Hancock, finishing with 10 and 14, respectively. Mattson also grabbed six rebounds.

The Owls next game is against Ortonville on Friday, Dec. 16 in Hancock. Then next week, Hancock hosts Brandon-Evansville on Thursday, Dec. 22 to close out the 2016 portion of its season.

Underwood 60, Hancock 57

Underwood (3-1)………………32 28 – 60

Hancock (2-2)…………………24 33 – 57

Hancock

Scoring: Sabrina Mattson 2, Ashlyn Mattson 8, Haley Mattson 10, Kassandra Algarate 19, Taylor Wilson 4, Tess Steiner 14… 3-pointers shots: Ashlyn Mattson 2, Kassandra Algarate 1… Rebound Leaders: Kassandra Algarate 11… Assist Leaders: Kassandra Algarate 6… Steal Leaders: Sabrina 1, Algarate 1

Underwood

No stats reported